Firefighters who have risked their own safety to help others have been recognised for their bravery and dedication at a special awards ceremony held at Arundel Castle in West Sussex.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service celebrated the achievements of firefighters, support staff and volunteers during its annual Recognition and Achievement Awards on Wednesday 4 November 2026.

The ceremony brought together emergency service personnel, civic dignitaries and senior officials to honour individuals and teams whose actions have made a difference to communities across the county.

Among those recognised were firefighters who have dedicated between 20 and 50 years of their lives to the service, alongside colleagues praised for exceptional bravery, teamwork and commitment.

Bravery Award for A27 Incident

One of the evening’s major honours went to Roy Barraclough, who received the Bravery Award for his actions in helping a man in crisis on the A27.

His intervention was recognised as an example of the courage and compassion demonstrated by emergency service personnel when responding to people in distress.

The award highlighted how firefighters are often called upon to deal with emergencies extending beyond fires, including incidents involving vulnerable people and those experiencing a crisis.

Worthing Firefighters Named Team of the Year

Firefighters from Worthing White Watch and the town’s on-call crew were named Team of the Year following their response to a serious house fire on New Year’s Day.

The crews were recognised for their collective efforts in tackling the emergency and working together during a demanding incident.

Their achievement reflected the importance of teamwork between wholetime and on-call firefighters when responding to serious incidents.

Lifetime Achievement Honour for Bognor Regis Firefighter

Another major award was presented to Sean Embleton, who received the Career and Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his contribution to the fire and rescue service.

Throughout his career, Embleton has served as both an on-call and wholetime firefighter in Bognor Regis, as well as working as a training instructor.

His work has included responding to emergencies and helping prepare other firefighters for the challenges they face while protecting the public.

The award recognised his long-standing dedication to the profession and the contribution he has made to colleagues and communities.

Senior Officials Attend Arundel Castle Ceremony

The event was attended by a number of senior civic figures, including the Vice Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex, John Barclay, and the county’s High Sheriff, Gary Shipton.

Also present were West Sussex County Council chief executive Leigh Whitehouse and Councillor Tracie Bangert, cabinet member for community support, fire and rescue.

Councillor Bangert praised those receiving awards for their commitment and the difference their work makes to residents across West Sussex.

Chief Fire Officer Gary Ball also recognised the professionalism, dedication and hard work demonstrated by personnel throughout the organisation.

The ceremony celebrated not only acts of individual bravery but also the years of service, training, teamwork and commitment that underpin the work of firefighters and support staff across West Sussex.