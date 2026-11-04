Western Road in Brighton is due to reopen fully on Saturday, 7 November, after weeks of reconstruction, with new restrictions on stopping and parking beginning two days later.

Brighton & Hove City Council says the main road has been closed to through traffic since 28 September while resurfacing and rebuilding work took place.

When will Western Road reopen?

Final markings and removal of safety barriers are scheduled ahead of the reopening on 7 November.

From Monday, 9 November, an experimental red route will operate between Holland Road and Montpelier Road.

What the red route means for drivers

Under Experimental Traffic Regulation Order TRO-21-2026, stopping, waiting and parking will generally be prohibited along the designated stretch unless a marked bay or an exemption applies.

The arrangement includes 11 loading bays and four parking bays for disabled badge holders. Exemptions cover authorised emergency and maintenance activity, waste collection, buses at designated stops, taxis setting down or collecting passengers and qualifying passenger access.

How long will the restrictions last?

The council says the trial is intended to improve bus reliability and road safety and may operate for up to 18 months before a decision on permanent arrangements.

Representations about the experimental order can be submitted to the council during the first six months from 9 November, quoting TRO-21-2026.