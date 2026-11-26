A man has suffered serious injuries and two children have been taken to hospital after a collision involving a car and three pedestrians in Catsfield, East Sussex.

Sussex Police said emergency services were called to The Stream, on the B2240, at around 8.30am on Wednesday, 25 November.

A 42-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries. A six-year-old boy was also injured, while a three-year-old suffered minor injuries. Both children have since been discharged from hospital.

Driver arrested after Catsfield collision

A 72-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs. He has been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Road closures were introduced near Church Road and Watermill Stream while emergency crews attended.

Police seek witnesses and dashcam footage

Officers are appealing for witnesses and anyone with CCTV, mobile phone or dashcam footage of the incident to come forward.

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Westcott.

The investigation is ongoing and no conviction has been reported.