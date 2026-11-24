A 26-year-old woman has been charged with 41 counts of shop theft following reports of repeated incidents at a Greggs branch in Littlehampton.

Police and council response

The alleged thefts took place at the bakery on Littlehampton High Street between 9 June and 12 October, with goods valued at a combined £328.45, Sussex Police said.

Officers arrested a woman on 3 November following enquiries into the reports.

What happens next

Lacey Streeter, of no fixed address, was charged with 41 counts of theft from a shop on the same day.

She was granted conditional bail and is due to appear before Worthing Magistrates’ Court on 9 March 2027. The charges have not been proved.