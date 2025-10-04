A car overturned at the busy Beachborough Road and Cherry Garden Avenue traffic lights in Folkestone this morning, triggering an emergency response and snarling traffic on Cheriton Road.

Crash Sparks Emergency Call-Out

The crash involved two vehicles and happened shortly after 11:30am. Police and paramedics rushed to the scene after receiving reports of the collision.

“Officers attended the scene alongside other emergency services, where minor injuries were reported,” a police spokesperson confirmed.

Traffic Delays and Clearance

Commuters faced delays as the overturned car blocked the junction. Thankfully, the vehicle has now been removed, and both cars involved have been recovered from the road.

Traffic is expected to return to normal soon after the incident.