Man Wanted Over Brutal Assault in Lewes

Police are on the hunt for a man linked to a savage assault on a taxi driver in Lewes. The attack happened just after midnight on Friday, 16 August. The victim, a man in his 50s, was working when he was viciously assaulted and sustained serious injuries. He was rushed to hospital for urgent treatment.

Police Appeal for Public’s Help

Sussex Police are desperate to identify the man pictured in connection with the incident. Despite ongoing enquiries, they have yet to track him down.

“We’re appealing to anyone who may recognise this man or have information that could assist our investigation. Even the smallest detail could help us identify him and progress this case,” said a Sussex Police spokesperson.

How to Help Catch the Attacker

If you know who this man is, contact Sussex Police online or call 101. Quote serial 19 of 16/08.

Prefer to stay anonymous? Call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Every tip could bring justice for the taxi driver. Don’t stay silent.