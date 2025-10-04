police/" title="Kent Police" rel="nofollow">Kent Police have released fresh CCTV footage in their search for Helen Eade, a 59-year-old woman missing from Maidstone since mid-September.

Last Seen at Maidstone Station Coffee Shop

New evidence shows Helen was spotted at 9.22am on Sunday 28 September inside a coffee shop at Maidstone East train station. This follows earlier sightings between 4pm and 6pm on 16 September in Wateringbury.

What Helen Was Wearing

Pink jogging bottoms

Grey hooded top

Black parka jacket with a fur-lined hood

She is described as white, around 5ft 9in tall, slim build, with short brown hair and blue eyes.

Police Urge Public for Help

Detective Sergeant Angela Holder said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Helen’s welfare. We urge anyone with dashcam, doorbell camera, or CCTV footage showing Helen’s movements—especially near Bow Road, the train station, or Teston Country Park—to come forward.”

If you have critical info on Helen’s whereabouts, call 999 quoting reference 16-0917. For other tips, ring 101 or use the Live Chat on the Kent Police website.

More About Helen’s Whereabouts

Helen was reported missing after leaving Maidstone Hospital on 16 September. She doesn’t drive and was last confirmed getting off a bus in Wateringbury, where police believe she may have wandered.

Authorities are pushing for public assistance to track her movements and find her safe.

Stay tuned for updates as the search continues.