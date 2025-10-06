Man Dies After Crash Near Westminster Bridge

A serious collision on Lambeth Palace Road near Westminster Bridge claimed a man’s life on the evening of October 2.

Tragic Crash at Busy London Spot

The crash happened around 6.30pm, a busy time when Londoners were heading home. The man was rushed to hospital with severe injuries but sadly later died.

Police Watchdog Launches Probe

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) was alerted by the Met Police and immediately sent investigators to the scene. An inquiry into what caused the crash is now underway.

Family and Public Appeals

IOPC director Emily Barry said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family, friends, and all those affected by his death. It’s important we establish all the circumstances surrounding this incident, and we are in the very early stages.”

She urged witnesses to come forward: “The collision happened on a busy road in London in the early evening when people are likely to have been travelling. We would urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident or the moments leading up to it to come forward and report what they saw.”

Anyone with information should contact the IOPC at 0300 303 5588 or email [email protected].