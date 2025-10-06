Watch Live

Meet the criminals locked up across south London this September 2025 – from a twisted teacher to a deadly biker, their shocking crimes laid bare

  • Updated: 11:22
  • , 13 October 2025
Meet the criminals locked up across south London this September 2025 – from a twisted teacher to a deadly biker, their shocking crimes laid bare – UKNIP

 

Ex-Teacher Paul Clifton Groomed and Abused Pupils

Paul Clifton, 55, once an English teacher from Sidcup, preyed on two schoolgirls over a decade apart. He sexually abused a 16-year-old in south east London in 2006, then a 15-year-old in Surrey in 2017.

The predator groomed the girls with gifts and special attention before forcing them into long-term sexual relationships. One victim said:

“The age I was when this happened is such a pivotal age… The defendant robbed that from me.”

Another added:

“Paul Clifton made me feel stupid and unworthy… I had a panic attack when he messaged me years later claiming what we had was real.”

Clifton pled guilty to nine child sex offences and was sentenced to five years in prison.

Biker Daniel Redpath Kills Elderly Pedestrian at Speed

Daniel Redpath, 25, of Orpington, raced his classic Aprilia RX 125 at 64mph on a 40mph road and fatally hit 86-year-old Kunwar Singh on a pedestrian crossing in Keston in April 2023.

Mr Singh died instantly. Redpath, riding without L plates and only on a provisional licence, was jailed for 21 months and banned from driving for three years.

The judge slammed Redpath’s “clear disregard for the rules of the road” and described the victim impact statements as “heart-rending.”

Lewis Benjamin and Jamal Ali-Richards Jailed for Manslaughter

Lewis Benjamin and Jamal Ali-Richards were locked up over the death of missing man Justin Henry, 34.

Justin was last seen alive at a McDonald’s drive-thru before his bloodied body was found dumped in a car boot two hours later. Benjamin’s flat was found stripped and bloodstained.

Benjamin got 20 years, Ali-Richards eight and a half years.

Osama Alkhair: Croydon Sex Offender Faces Deportation

Osama Alkhair, 37, tried to rape a passed-out woman in Croydon last December. He was caught in the act and convicted of attempted rape.

Given seven years and four months, he will serve two-thirds behind bars before automatic deportation due to his asylum seeker status.

Judge: “You took advantage of a woman who was clearly incapable of consenting.”

Mark Weatherley Jailed for Brutal Attack on Female Police Officers

Sidcup man Mark Weatherley, 43, left two female officers unconscious and with serious facial injuries after a vicious, unprovoked assault when they came to arrest him in June.

He punched, kicked and verbally abused the officers before being subdued. Weatherley showed no remorse, saying the officers “deserved it” and he’d do it again.

He received eight years in prison.

Voyeur Finlay Riley Nabbed Filming Woman at Wimbledon Station

Twenty-two-year-old Finlay Riley was caught trying to secretly film a woman in the toilets at Wimbledon station last May.

He was spotted lurking for 45 minutes and fled when confronted but was later arrested and pleaded guilty.

Riley was jailed for six weeks.

Salah Ahmed Jailed for Life After Stabbing Neighbour to Death

Balham’s Salah Ahmed, 22, stabbed neighbour Issa Ali Musa Abdularaman-Baracat, 18, to death over a phone dispute and even filmed the fatal attack.

Issa’s family described him as “generous” and “full of ambition” whose life was “stolen for no reason.”

South London Drones Fly Drugs and Weapons into Prisons

Bradley Scott and Jevonte White from Thornton Heath were caught using drones to deliver drugs, weapons and phones inside cartons to 17 prisons nationwide.

Scott was jailed for six years, White got a suspended sentence. Police emphasised the risk such smuggling poses to prisoners and staff alike.

Forest Hill Man Errol McCardo Weir Jailed for Cocaine Smuggling

Photographer Errol McCardo Weir, 49, helped smuggle 30kg of cocaine worth £2.4million hidden in a small plane landing in Epping.

Weir pleaded guilty and was sentenced to seven years, while pilot Anastasios Balian got nine years.

Lewisham Drug Dealer Shevane Collins Sent to Prison

Shevane Collins, 32, ran a county line trafficking crack cocaine and heroin from London into Eastbourne’s Hampden Park area.

Arrested twice with drugs and £3,000 cash seized, Collins was convicted and sentenced to five years behind bars.

Serial Shoplifter Wesley Maughan Caught Stealing £34,000 of Stock

Wesley Maughan, 25, targeted Boots stores across Surrey, London and beyond, stealing over £34,000 worth of items.

Caught trying to flee the country on a false identity, he pled guilty to 13 theft charges and was jailed for 22 months.

Recommended for you

Travel Chaos Hits UK Airports and Railways
DEEP FREEZE Travel Chaos Hits UK Airports and Railways
Urgent: Missing Man Last Seen Near Barham, Canterbury
POLICE CONCERNED Urgent: Missing Man Last Seen Near Barham, Canterbury
Court Round-Up: Havering Residents Sentenced for Assaults, Drug Offences and Stalking
COMMUNITY SERVICE Benefits Cheat Caught After Raking In Nearly £29K in False Claims
Illegal Afghan Migrant Admits Sexual Assaults on Three Women in Southampton
HOTEL MIGRANT Illegal Afghan Migrant Admits Sexual Assaults on Three Women in Southampton

Must READ

Gunshot Horror on Broadway at 2am: Man Arrested for Attempted Murder
ARREST MADE Gunshot Horror on Broadway at 2am: Man Arrested for Attempted Murder
Man Left Tetraplegic After Police Taser Incident and Dangerous Fall
TASERED BY POLICE Man Left Tetraplegic After Police Taser Incident and Dangerous Fall
Urgent Search Underway for Missing Teen in Eastbourne
BRING HER HOME Urgent Search Underway for Missing Teen in Eastbourne
Oldham Man Locked Up for 33 Years After Shocking Two-Decade Abuse Spree
GROTESQUE CRIMES Oldham Man Locked Up for 33 Years After Shocking Two-Decade Abuse Spree
Tragic Christmas Eve Crash Claims Life of Football Coach Stephen Jones
CROX CRASH Tragic Christmas Eve Crash Claims Life of Football Coach Stephen Jones
Motorist BLOWS Four Times Over Drink-Drive Limit on M25
WAY OVER THE LIMIT Motorist BLOWS Four Times Over Drink-Drive Limit on M25
Major Bootle Road Shut Amid Ongoing Police Incident
IOPC PROBE Man Dies After Police Detention in Bootle
Nestlé recalls batches of SMA infant formula over potential contamination concerns
BABY MILK RECALL Nestlé recalls batches of SMA infant formula over potential contamination concerns
Corriedale Shocks ITV Viewers with Unmissable Crossover
CORRIEDALE Corriedale Shocks ITV Viewers with Unmissable Crossover
Newton Abbot Assault: Police Hunt Four Suspects
COUPLE ATTACKED Newton Abbot Assault: Police Hunt Four Suspects

More For You

TV doctor faces striking off over shocking antisemitic and sexist posts
GMC PROBE TV doctor faces striking off over shocking antisemitic and sexist posts
TRIO JAILED Teen Drug Gangsters Jailed for Brutal Killing of Man in London
Major Bootle Road Shut Amid Ongoing Police Incident
CPR ATTEMPT Armed Police Descend on Bootle Road Amid CPR Drama
Police hunt suspect after sexual assault on District Line train near Cannon Street.
TUBE SEX ATTACK Police hunt suspect after sexual assault on District Line train near Cannon Street.

More From UK News in Pictures

Wood Burners Spark Fires in Heathfield Amid Freezing Weather
FIRE WARNING Wood Burners Spark Fires in Heathfield Amid Freezing Weather
Cannabis Factory Uncovered in Hove After Strong Smell Raises Alarm
SMELLS RAISE ALARM Cannabis Factory Uncovered in Hove After Strong Smell Raises Alarm
Ex-Teacher Banned for Life After Calling Martin Luther King ‘Fraud’ and Stoking Race War Fears
HATE SPEECH Ex-Teacher Banned for Life After Calling Martin Luther King ‘Fraud’ and Stoking Race War Fears
Baby Boy Battles for Life After Being Found Seriously Injured at Home
TWO ARRESTED Baby Boy Battles for Life After Being Found Seriously Injured at Home
Ex-Barnet Labour Councillor Guilty of Child Sex Crimes
SERIAL OFFENDER Ex-Barnet Labour Councillor Guilty of Child Sex Crimes
Hampstead Barista Fired After ‘Swastika’ Froth on Jewish Customer’s Coffee
QUICK ACTION Hampstead Barista Fired After ‘Swastika’ Froth on Jewish Customer’s Coffee
Bomb scare shuts part of Medmerry Beach after strange object found
CORDON REMOVED Bomb scare shuts part of Medmerry Beach after strange object found
Blaze Breaks Out at West Essex Golf Club
GREAT LOSS Historic West Essex Golf Club Clubhouse Ravaged by Major Blaze
Seven Migrants Thrown from Overloaded Dinghy in Boulogne Amid Dangerous Channel Crossing Attempt
SUB ZERO ARRIVALS First Small Boat Migrants of 2026 Reach Dover in Freezing Chill
Around 60 firefighters at scene of golf club blaze as building destroyed
GUTTED SHELL Around 60 firefighters at scene of golf club blaze as building destroyed
Two Big Chains Collapse, 2,500 Jobs on the Line
HIGH STREET HORROR Two Big Chains Collapse, 2,500 Jobs on the Line
Uk Anti-monarchy Group Files Complaint Against Prince Andrew Over Epstein Links
ANDREW NO MATES Prince Andrew Stripped of Titles and Booted from Royal Lodge by Easter 2026
Psychic ‘Paedo’ Caught by Vigilante Hunters After Sending Shocking Messages
PAEDO STING Psychic ‘Paedo’ Caught by Vigilante Hunters After Sending Shocking Messages
Shocking Video Shows Transgender Woman Masturbating in Women’s Gym Bathroom
ON GOING STORM Shocking Video Shows Transgender Woman Masturbating in Women’s Gym Bathroom
Court Roundup: Speeding, Drink-Driving, Drug Offences See Eight Hit with £3,000 in Fines at Bexleyheath Magistrates’ Court
LUCK RAN OUT Cop Caught Drink-Driving Behind Wheel in London
Blaze Breaks Out at West Essex Golf Club
MAJOR BLAZE Blaze Breaks Out at West Essex Golf Club

More From UKNIP

TEEN MURDER CHARGE Teen Charged with Murder After Fatal Lewisham Stabbing
Tragic New Year’s Eve blaze claims British schoolgirl in Swiss ski resort fire
FAMILY MOURNS Tragic New Year’s Eve blaze claims British schoolgirl in Swiss ski resort fire
Family Mourns Teen Alfie Moran After Fatal Burnage Crash
FATAL CRASH Family Mourns Teen Alfie Moran After Fatal Burnage Crash
Man Arrested After Shocking Van Attack on Pedestrian in Carlisle
ROAD RAGE Man Arrested After Shocking Van Attack on Pedestrian in Carlisle
error: Content is protected !!