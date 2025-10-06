Meet the criminals locked up across south London this September 2025 – from a twisted teacher to a deadly biker, their shocking crimes laid bare

Ex-Teacher Paul Clifton Groomed and Abused Pupils

Paul Clifton, 55, once an English teacher from Sidcup, preyed on two schoolgirls over a decade apart. He sexually abused a 16-year-old in south east London in 2006, then a 15-year-old in Surrey in 2017.

The predator groomed the girls with gifts and special attention before forcing them into long-term sexual relationships. One victim said:

“The age I was when this happened is such a pivotal age… The defendant robbed that from me.”

Another added:

“Paul Clifton made me feel stupid and unworthy… I had a panic attack when he messaged me years later claiming what we had was real.”

Clifton pled guilty to nine child sex offences and was sentenced to five years in prison.

Biker Daniel Redpath Kills Elderly Pedestrian at Speed

Daniel Redpath, 25, of Orpington, raced his classic Aprilia RX 125 at 64mph on a 40mph road and fatally hit 86-year-old Kunwar Singh on a pedestrian crossing in Keston in April 2023.

Mr Singh died instantly. Redpath, riding without L plates and only on a provisional licence, was jailed for 21 months and banned from driving for three years.

The judge slammed Redpath’s “clear disregard for the rules of the road” and described the victim impact statements as “heart-rending.”

Lewis Benjamin and Jamal Ali-Richards Jailed for Manslaughter

Lewis Benjamin and Jamal Ali-Richards were locked up over the death of missing man Justin Henry, 34.

Justin was last seen alive at a McDonald’s drive-thru before his bloodied body was found dumped in a car boot two hours later. Benjamin’s flat was found stripped and bloodstained.

Benjamin got 20 years, Ali-Richards eight and a half years.

Osama Alkhair: Croydon Sex Offender Faces Deportation

Osama Alkhair, 37, tried to rape a passed-out woman in Croydon last December. He was caught in the act and convicted of attempted rape.

Given seven years and four months, he will serve two-thirds behind bars before automatic deportation due to his asylum seeker status.

Judge: “You took advantage of a woman who was clearly incapable of consenting.”

Mark Weatherley Jailed for Brutal Attack on Female Police Officers

Sidcup man Mark Weatherley, 43, left two female officers unconscious and with serious facial injuries after a vicious, unprovoked assault when they came to arrest him in June.

He punched, kicked and verbally abused the officers before being subdued. Weatherley showed no remorse, saying the officers “deserved it” and he’d do it again.

He received eight years in prison.

Voyeur Finlay Riley Nabbed Filming Woman at Wimbledon Station

Twenty-two-year-old Finlay Riley was caught trying to secretly film a woman in the toilets at Wimbledon station last May.

He was spotted lurking for 45 minutes and fled when confronted but was later arrested and pleaded guilty.

Riley was jailed for six weeks.

Salah Ahmed Jailed for Life After Stabbing Neighbour to Death

Balham’s Salah Ahmed, 22, stabbed neighbour Issa Ali Musa Abdularaman-Baracat, 18, to death over a phone dispute and even filmed the fatal attack.

Issa’s family described him as “generous” and “full of ambition” whose life was “stolen for no reason.”

South London Drones Fly Drugs and Weapons into Prisons

Bradley Scott and Jevonte White from Thornton Heath were caught using drones to deliver drugs, weapons and phones inside cartons to 17 prisons nationwide.

Scott was jailed for six years, White got a suspended sentence. Police emphasised the risk such smuggling poses to prisoners and staff alike.

Forest Hill Man Errol McCardo Weir Jailed for Cocaine Smuggling

Photographer Errol McCardo Weir, 49, helped smuggle 30kg of cocaine worth £2.4million hidden in a small plane landing in Epping.

Weir pleaded guilty and was sentenced to seven years, while pilot Anastasios Balian got nine years.

Lewisham Drug Dealer Shevane Collins Sent to Prison

Shevane Collins, 32, ran a county line trafficking crack cocaine and heroin from London into Eastbourne’s Hampden Park area.

Arrested twice with drugs and £3,000 cash seized, Collins was convicted and sentenced to five years behind bars.

Serial Shoplifter Wesley Maughan Caught Stealing £34,000 of Stock

Wesley Maughan, 25, targeted Boots stores across Surrey, London and beyond, stealing over £34,000 worth of items.

Caught trying to flee the country on a false identity, he pled guilty to 13 theft charges and was jailed for 22 months.