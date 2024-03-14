£100k Grant Boosts Therapeutic Music in Sussex Children’s Healthcare

Rockinghorse Children’s Charity, in collaboration with Wishing Well Music for Health, announces a significant boost to children’s healthcare in Sussex, thanks to a £100,000 grant from Youth Music. This funding, sourced from the National Lottery via Arts Council England, ensures the continuation of therapeutic music sessions in children’s healthcare settings across Sussex for an additional three years.

Building on a successful three-year partnership, Rockinghorse and Wishing Well Music for Health will extend their Youth Music program, which has already brought solace and joy to thousands of young patients since 2020. The initiative aims to transform hospital stays for children and young people, their families, and healthcare staff by integrating music into their care, fostering an environment of healing and expression.

Talented musicians from the program will continue to visit various healthcare facilities, including the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital in Brighton, Trevor Mann Baby Unit, Chalkhill Hospital, the Hove Eating Disorder Clinic, and the Sussex Discovery College. These visits focus on creating interactive musical experiences for patients, aiding their emotional and psychological well-being during challenging times.

Youth Music, a leading charity advocating for music opportunities for young people, champions this project as part of their commitment to making music accessible to all, regardless of their circumstances. Matt Griffiths, CEO of Youth Music, emphasizes the importance of such initiatives, stating, “We’re excited to invest in organizations like Rockinghorse and Wishing Well, who harness music’s transformative power to support young people through tough challenges.”

Jo White, CEO of Wishing Well Music for Health, expresses her gratitude for the grant, highlighting the profound impact of integrating live music into healthcare settings. Similarly, Donna Holland, CEO of Rockinghorse Children’s Charity, acknowledges the grant’s significant role in providing therapeutic musical experiences to hospitalized children, enhancing their hospital journey and offering emotional relief.

For more details on the impactful work of Rockinghorse Children’s Charity and Wishing Well Music for Health or to support their mission, visit www.rockinghorse.org.uk and www.wishingwellmusic.org.uk, respectively.