UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Repeat Offender Ian Crockford Imprisoned for Child Abuse Images

£100k Grant Boosts Therapeutic Music in Sussex Children’s Healthcare

Myglor Yambuya’s Swift Justice: From Confrontation to Conviction

Teenage Boy Admits Manslaughter in Death of Elianne Andam

Concerns Raised at Erith Primary School Over High-Risk Missing Person

Home SUSSEX £100k Grant Boosts Therapeutic Music in Sussex Children’s Healthcare

£100k Grant Boosts Therapeutic Music in Sussex Children’s Healthcare

written by Home of UK News in Picturesuknip247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
Hospital music therapy session with patient and staff.

Rockinghorse Children’s Charity, in collaboration with Wishing Well Music for Health, announces a significant boost to children’s healthcare in Sussex, thanks to a £100,000 grant from Youth Music. This funding, sourced from the National Lottery via Arts Council England, ensures the continuation of therapeutic music sessions in children’s healthcare settings across Sussex for an additional three years.

Building on a successful three-year partnership, Rockinghorse and Wishing Well Music for Health will extend their Youth Music program, which has already brought solace and joy to thousands of young patients since 2020. The initiative aims to transform hospital stays for children and young people, their families, and healthcare staff by integrating music into their care, fostering an environment of healing and expression.

Talented musicians from the program will continue to visit various healthcare facilities, including the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital in Brighton, Trevor Mann Baby Unit, Chalkhill Hospital, the Hove Eating Disorder Clinic, and the Sussex Discovery College. These visits focus on creating interactive musical experiences for patients, aiding their emotional and psychological well-being during challenging times.

Youth Music, a leading charity advocating for music opportunities for young people, champions this project as part of their commitment to making music accessible to all, regardless of their circumstances. Matt Griffiths, CEO of Youth Music, emphasizes the importance of such initiatives, stating, “We’re excited to invest in organizations like Rockinghorse and Wishing Well, who harness music’s transformative power to support young people through tough challenges.”

Jo White, CEO of Wishing Well Music for Health, expresses her gratitude for the grant, highlighting the profound impact of integrating live music into healthcare settings. Similarly, Donna Holland, CEO of Rockinghorse Children’s Charity, acknowledges the grant’s significant role in providing therapeutic musical experiences to hospitalized children, enhancing their hospital journey and offering emotional relief.

For more details on the impactful work of Rockinghorse Children’s Charity and Wishing Well Music for Health or to support their mission, visit www.rockinghorse.org.uk and www.wishingwellmusic.org.uk, respectively.

Post Views: 6

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Similar Article To this

Firefighters Set Up Massive Cordon on King’s Road in Chelsea
Woman Banned from Owning Dogs After Letting Labradoodle Starve to Death
Teen Henry Houghton Convicted of Murder at Preston Crown Court
Child Injured in Traffic Incident Outside Kilburn School
Manhunt Underway After Patient Absconds from South East London Medical Facility
Father-Son Duo Jailed in Brutal Sainsbury’s Local Assault

READ NEXT:

Arson probe launched in Hayward’s Heath
A 20-year-old man from Liverpool City Centre has been arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of Sam Rimmer, 22, from Bootle
A police dog handler has been given the Queen’s Police Medal for his outstanding service to Northamptonshire Police
Police appealing for the public’s help in tracing a man who has been reported missing from Slough
A man has been excluded from entering a number of locations in Southampton for two years after admitting a public order offence
Man Charged with Murder of Koray Alpergin
Knife Suspect Apprehended After Foot Chase in Marden
BreakingLONDON

Suspect Still at Large Following Fatal Shooting in Catford

Man Brought to Safety After Dartford Crossing Closure
Police Issue Renewed Appeal for Missing Teenager
Two Arrested Following Attempted Burglary Near Gravesend
Mother Defends Living in Tent with Baby Amidst Trial
Robbery in Rainham Targets Vulnerable Pensioner: Two Suspects Charged
17-Year-Old Boy Hospitalised After Stabbing in Thamesmead
Breaking

Body Found in Water Believed to be Missing Samaria Ayanle

A violent offender who left a lorry driver with facial fractures after punching him during a road rage incident has been jailed
Four Men Charged with Aggravated Burglary Following Incident in South Gloucestershire
Suspected Leader of Kurdish People Smuggling Network Arrested in Portsmouth
Investigation Launched into Unexplained Death of 33-Year-Old Man in Reading
Police Appeal for Missing 15-Year-Old Girl in Folkestone
Appeal for Information Following the Death of Charlie Saywell
Former Met Police Officer Pleads Guilty to Misconduct Charges
Navigating the Quitting Process: Tips and Insights for Smokers
BreakingLONDON

New ‘Double Council Tax’ Rule Set to Hit Empty Homes Starting April

BreakingLONDON

Deadline Approaching: Cat Owners Urged to Microchip Pets or Face £500 Fine

Police Continue Hunt for Individuals Linked to Fatal Crush at O2 Academy Brixton
GMP Responds to Alleged Stabbing Incident in Murray Road, Bury
Emergency Services Respond to Suspected Stabbing Incident in Sudbury Hill
Police Seize Counterfeit Cigarettes Worth £60,000 Following Burglary Incident in Walsall
Tragic Incident at Dartford Petrol Station: Person Dies After Collapsing at Tesco Express
Motorists Urged to Follow Official Diversions Amid Unprecedented M25 Closure
increase-1-1.png

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

A man has been jailed after he attempted to arrange to meet a six-year-old girl to sexually abuse her
Second Suspect Charged in Connection with Herne Bay Assault
Vegas Baby! Review of the best casinos in Sin City
Panama: Casino in an offshore tax haven
The role of casinos in the economies of small countries
Murder Investigation Launched After Fatal Assault in Boughton
Breaking

South Cambridgeshire Man Sentenced for Indecent Exposure

Breaking

Police Release First Image of Lisa Ellwood Convicted of Husband’s Murder

Breaking

Man Sentenced for Severe Child Sex Offences in Liverpool

BreakingLONDON

Thug Jailed for Brutal Assault in Central London Restaurant

RECOMMENDED

Violent Weekend in London: One Dead in Shooting, Another Critical After Stabbing
Katie Price Fined £880 for Driving Offences, Escapes Jail Despite Outcry
Driver Fined £200 and Receives 6 Points for Using Mobile Phone While Driving on M25
Man Arrested in Abbey Wood After False Knife Claim
Urgent Search for Missing Woman – Samaria Ayanle in Westminster
Man Jailed for Sexual Assault on Woman in Wheelchair at London Hospital
Breaking

Police Crack Down on Illegal Streaming Services Using Modified Fire TV Sticks

Breaking

Metropolitan Police Officer Pleads Guilty to Child Indecency Charges

Breaking

Constance Marten Expresses Responsibility for Baby’s Death During Trial

Breaking

CCTV Image Released in Canterbury Attempted Robbery Investigation

Breaking

Nick Adderley Faces Questions Over His Time as a Senior Officer in Staffordshire

Breaking

Teenager Fights for His Life After Being Stabbed in Mile End

Breaking

Swift Arrests Made in Tonbridge Purse Theft Investigation

Breaking

Regulators Urge Safe Giving to Charities this Ramadan

Breaking

Retired Police Officer Urges Protection for Firearms Officers

Breaking

Person Struck by Train at West Hampstead Railway Station

Breaking

Prolific Shoplifter Jailed and Banned from Entering Stores Across Kent

Breaking

A robbery suspect has been charged following a serious incident in Northfleet

Breaking

Police Seek Public Assistance in Maidstone Assault Investigation

Breaking

Man Convicted of Murder in Fatal Tottenham Shooting

SUSSEX

Council Leader Warns Saboteurs Disrupting Brighton Cityclean Services

SUSSEX

Chichester Stabbing: Woman Charged with Serious Assault

Breaking

Emergency Response: Firefighters Battle HGV Trailer Blaze on M6 Southbound

Breaking

South Cambridgeshire Man Sentenced for Indecent Exposure

Top Stories

SUSSEX

Horsham Residents Urged to Recycle Diligently after Fire Incident

BreakingLONDON

Thug Jailed for Brutal Assault in Central London Restaurant

BreakingLONDON

Violent Weekend in London: One Dead in Shooting, Another Critical After Stabbing

Breaking

Katie Price Fined £880 for Driving Offences, Escapes Jail Despite Outcry

BreakingLONDON

Driver Fined £200 and Receives 6 Points for Using Mobile Phone While Driving on M25

BreakingLONDON

Man Arrested in Abbey Wood After False Knife Claim

Breaking

Urgent Search for Missing Woman – Samaria Ayanle in Westminster

SUSSEX

Beware of Scams: Overpriced Home Cleaning Services in Adur & Worthing

BreakingLONDON

Man Jailed for Sexual Assault on Woman in Wheelchair at London Hospital

SUSSEX

Oska Bright Film Festival: Championing Disabled Filmmakers’ Voices

SUSSEX

Unsolved Mystery: British Police Reopen Case of Unidentified Man Found Dead in 1991

SUSSEX

Sussex Police Investigates Man in Nissan Micra Approaching Children

Subscribe now to stay informed and visually engaged with the UK through the UK News In Pictures Newsletter. Thank you for being a part of our community

UK News in Pictures delivers instant news and picture coverage as the story unfold. Stay current with breaking stories thanks to this round-the-clock news service. Operating 24/7, it provides up-to-the-minute reporting on breaking news, community updates, and more, ensuring you’re always informed, wherever you are, every day of the week.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Envelope Rss

News

Menu

Edtior's Picks

Repeat Offender Ian Crockford Imprisoned for Child Abuse Images
£100k Grant Boosts Therapeutic Music in Sussex Children’s Healthcare
Myglor Yambuya’s Swift Justice: From Confrontation to Conviction

Useful Links

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.