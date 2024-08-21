19-year-old Stephanie Marie Named As Victim Of Crawley Station Murder

A 19-year-old woman who was found dead at Crawley Station on Sunday, 18 August, has been named by police as Stephanie Marie. Her family has released a heartfelt tribute, expressing their deep sorrow over the loss of their much-loved daughter, sister, and mother.

Stephanie was discovered in the station car park at around 7:10 am, where paramedics sadly declared her dead at the scene. Her injuries were consistent with being stabbed, leading to an immediate murder investigation.

Detectives have since charged 26-year-old Jason Pascal Flore with Stephanie’s murder. Flore, born on 21 May 1998, has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear at Crawley Magistrates Court this morning, Tuesday, 20 August.

In a statement released today, Stephanie’s family shared their grief: “Stephanie was a much-loved daughter, sister, and mother. We are devastated that her young life has been ended in this way. She had her whole life ahead of her. At school, she excelled at sport and loved basketball, football, and gymnastics. We will miss her so much. Life will never be the same.”

Senior Investigating Officer, T/Detective Superintendent Sam Blackburn, commented on the ongoing investigation: “Our specialist officers are supporting Stephanie’s family and friends. Please can we ask for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time. We continue to urge anyone with any information which could aid our investigation to get in touch with us.”

Authorities are appealing to the public for any information that could assist in the investigation. Those with information are urged to contact British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 or by texting 61016, quoting Operation Venn. Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.