UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Fire Breaks Out at Old College Campus in Dewsbury

Labour Accuses Ministers of ‘Twisted Priorities’ Over Homelessness

Lewisham: Update after man ‘clipped by bus’

A brawl on Bognor Pier Leaves One Injured

Van Torched During Dissident March in Derry to Mark Easter Rising Anniversary

Home SUSSEX A brawl on Bognor Pier Leaves One Injured

A brawl on Bognor Pier Leaves One Injured

written by Home of UK News in Picturesuknip247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
whatsapp image 2023 12 26 at 12.49.43 91a20848 1024x558

Police are seeking witnesses after a significant altercation occurred in Bognor.

Officers responded to a call about a group engaged in a violent conflict involving weapons on the pier at The Esplanade, around 6:50 pm on Sunday (31 March).

It is suspected that one individual sustained a severe injury in the fray, although his identity remains unknown.

A 32-year-old Bognor resident has been taken into custody on charges of causing grievous bodily harm and is currently being held.

Detective Inspector Gary Jacobs said: “There were a number of witnesses who believe a man suffered a serious injury during this incident. We want to locate the victim to ensure they are getting the right treatment.

“This is thought to be an isolated incident between people who were known to each other and does not pose a threat to the wider community.

“We would encourage anyone with any dash cam footage or CCTV to come forward to help us with this ongoing investigation.”

Witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to contact Sussex Police online or call 101 quoting serial 920 of 31/03.

Post Views: 82

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Similar Article To this

Urgent Appeal Following Assault on 18-Year-Old Woman in Paisley
Police Arrest Teenager After Assault on Train
Appeal for Information Following Fatal Collision in Barnsley
Appeal to Find Missing Man from the Isle of Sheppey
Officers are appealing for information after multiple incidents of criminal damage occurred at three train stations overnight
Major Driving Licence Update Introduced Today to Impact Motorists Amid DVLA and Post Office Agreement

READ NEXT:

Officers in Swindon have been targeting individuals suspected of carrying knives as part of Operation Sceptre – a national week of action and education around knife crime
Man jailed for stealing late-wife’s insurance pay-out
A man has been jailed after smashing a bottle of his ex partners head
Most of the roof and half of the first floor of an end-of-terrace house was damaged by fire: There were no reports of any injuries
Police are looking for witnesses after a woman was pushed in the face and her phone was stolen in Trowbridge
Man Jailed Following Met Rape Investigation
Officers Rescue Child from West London River
Breaking

Police Vehicles to Receive Blue Light Reservoir Refills Every 3 Months

Government Pilot to Introduce Tasers in Prisons as Violence Soars
Tyrell James stabbed Karl Stanislaus 38 times and inflicted 56 knife wounds about his head, neck, torso, upper limbs and leg, before leaving him for dead
Appeal after woman seriously injured in hit-and-run collision which also left son aged one hurt
Record Number of Migrants Cross English Channel in Small Boats, Surpassing Previous Highs
Police Pursuit Ends in Arrest After Lengthy Chase Across London
Kent Police Close Dover Road Following Report of Man on Roof in Folkestone
Breaking

Man in Critical Condition After Serious Assault in Hanworth

The Graham Norton Show: Behind the Scenes Revealed
Man Hit by Car Outside Clapham North Tube Station
Benjamin Netanyahu to Undergo Surgery
Four people have been arrested as police took action to prevent “serious disruption” of events this weekend
Flying Within the UK: Do Children Need a Passport?
Man Hospitalised After Stabbing Incident in West Ealing; Suspect in Custody
Ant and Dec Announce Final Episodes of Saturday Night Takeaway, Leaving Viewers Heartbroken
British-American actor Chance Perdomo Dies Aged 27
Breaking

Police Appeal After Hit-and-Run Collision Leaves Woman Critically Injured and Infant Son Hurt

Breaking

Heartbreak as Five-Year-Old Daniel Alaby Found Dead in River Thames

Easter Travel Nightmare Looms as Operation Brock Reinstated on M20
Urgent ‘Do Not Eat Alert’ Issued: Magnum Classic Ice Creams Recalled Over Metal Contamination
Boy Found in Critical Condition in River Thames
Evan Gershkovich: One Year in Detention
Two Charged Following Firearms Incident in Bolton
Sir David Attenborough Returns with New BBC Series “Mammals”
increase-1-1.png

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

Pedestrian Struck by Car Near Heathrow Airport, 5 London Buses Diverted
Man Dies After Falling from Height in Earls Court
The public’s help is sought to find a man reported missing near Folkestone
Hundreds of Migrants Cross the Channel Over Easter Weekend, Exceeding 5,000 This Year
Police Investigate Stabbing Incident in Wimbledon
Apple’s Upcoming iOS 18 Won’t Be Compatible with Certain iPhones… Is YOURS on the List?
Breaking

Teenager Hospitalised After Stabbing Incident in Chiswick

Breaking

More Than 90% of Council-Run Bus Services Cut Across England

Breaking

Man Jailed After AI-Generated Child Abuse Material Found on Computer

Breaking

Police Renew Appeals for Witnesses After Elderly Woman’s Cash Card Theft

RECOMMENDED

A man has had his prison sentence extended after he rammed a police car in a desperate bid to escape
Thousands Expected to Join National Bike Ride in Memory of Dave Myers
Parents of Nigel Farage’s Daughter’s Boyfriend Jailed for Running Drug Operation
Tragic News: Five-Year-Old Boy Found in Thames Pronounced Dead
Police appeal after another stabbing at a railway station has been carried out
Teenagers Found Guilty of Murder in Double Stabbing Case
BreakingLONDON

Driver and Motorcyclist Injured in Greenwich Crash

Breaking

The incident in Daneby Road Catford Concludes with Arrest and the suspect being bitten by Police Dog

Breaking

Armed Police Dispatched to Kennington Station Following Stabbing Incident

BreakingLONDON

Police Launch Search for Missing Man from Lambeth, Last Seen Five Days Ago

BreakingLONDON

McDonald’s Slashes Happy Meal Prices by 40% for Easter, Introduces Uno Card Game Partnership

Breaking

Two Guilty of Hounslow Murder

Breaking

Teenagers Jailed for Brandishing Machetes in Violent City Centre Clash

Breaking

Massive Blaze Engulfs Property on Blackfriars Road, London

Breaking

Gogglebox and Celebrity Big Brother Star George Gilbey Dies at 40 in Work Accident

Breaking

British Transport Police Investigate Stabbing on Train Bound for Beckenham

Breaking

Revealed: The Perplexing Passport Rules Brits Need to Know Before the Easter Getaway

Breaking

Private Plane Crashes at IWM Duxford Airfield

Breaking

Chemical Attacker Abdul Ezedi Given Muslim Burial Despite Claiming to be Christian

Breaking

Two suspects have been arrested by officers investigating a series of burglaries near Dover

Breaking

More Than 90% of Council-Run Bus Services Cut Across England

Breaking

Man Jailed After AI-Generated Child Abuse Material Found on Computer

Breaking

Police Renew Appeals for Witnesses After Elderly Woman’s Cash Card Theft

Breaking

A man has had his prison sentence extended after he rammed a police car in a desperate bid to escape

Top Stories

Breaking

Tragic News: Five-Year-Old Boy Found in Thames Pronounced Dead

Breaking

Police appeal after another stabbing at a railway station has been carried out

Breaking

Teenagers Found Guilty of Murder in Double Stabbing Case

Breaking

Man’s Body Recovered from River Thames near Westminster Bridge

Breaking

Serious Stabbing Incident Closes Great Chertsey Road, Chiswick

Breaking

Man Charged with Two Counts of Attempted Murder in Kennington Underground Station Incident

Breaking

Pouria Zeraati, the television host of the “Last Word” program on Iran International, was attacked by a group of unidentified individuals as he exited his residence in London on Friday

Breaking

Body Found in Search for Missing 19-Year-Old Lewis from Littlehampton

Breaking

Roof Fire in East Malling Prompted Response from Firefighters

Breaking

Investigation Launched After Stabbing Incident in Wimbledon

Breaking

Clapham Common Crash: Person Rushed to Hospital after Collision Between Cyclist and Car

Breaking

Easter Travel Nightmare Looms as Operation Brock Reinstated on M20

Subscribe now to stay informed and visually engaged with the UK through the UK News In Pictures Newsletter. Thank you for being a part of our community

UK News in Pictures delivers instant news and picture coverage as the story unfold. Stay current with breaking stories thanks to this round-the-clock news service. Operating 24/7, it provides up-to-the-minute reporting on breaking news, community updates, and more, ensuring you’re always informed, wherever you are, every day of the week.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Envelope Rss

News

Menu

Edtior's Picks

Fire Breaks Out at Old College Campus in Dewsbury
Labour Accuses Ministers of ‘Twisted Priorities’ Over Homelessness
Lewisham: Update after man ‘clipped by bus’

Useful Links

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.