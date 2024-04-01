A brawl on Bognor Pier Leaves One Injured

Police are seeking witnesses after a significant altercation occurred in Bognor.

Officers responded to a call about a group engaged in a violent conflict involving weapons on the pier at The Esplanade, around 6:50 pm on Sunday (31 March).

It is suspected that one individual sustained a severe injury in the fray, although his identity remains unknown.

A 32-year-old Bognor resident has been taken into custody on charges of causing grievous bodily harm and is currently being held.

Detective Inspector Gary Jacobs said: “There were a number of witnesses who believe a man suffered a serious injury during this incident. We want to locate the victim to ensure they are getting the right treatment.

“This is thought to be an isolated incident between people who were known to each other and does not pose a threat to the wider community.

“We would encourage anyone with any dash cam footage or CCTV to come forward to help us with this ongoing investigation.”

Witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to contact Sussex Police online or call 101 quoting serial 920 of 31/03.