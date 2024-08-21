A23 in West Sussex Closed Southbound Due to Serious Collision Overnight

The A23 in West Sussex has been closed southbound between the M23 J11 and the A272 (Bolney) following a serious collision earlier today. The road closure has caused significant disruption, with Sussex Police currently conducting a detailed collision investigation at the scene.

As of now, there is no estimated time for the re-opening of the A23. Motorists are being advised to avoid the area and plan alternative routes as the investigation continues.

Diversion Route:

For those traveling in the affected area, a diversion route has been established. Road users should follow the Hollow Circle diversion symbol on road signs:

Exit the M23 at J11 onto the A264 and head west towards the junction with the A24.

onto the A264 and head west towards the junction with the A24. Join the A24 and continue southbound until reaching the junction with the A283.

and continue southbound until reaching the junction with the A283. Exit onto the A283 and travel southeast to connect with the A27.

and travel southeast to connect with the A27. Join the A27 eastbound and proceed towards Brighton to rejoin the A23.

Motorists are advised to follow the diversion route to minimise delays. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.