Armed Police Respond to Firearm Scare in Brighton’s City Centre

Armed police were called to Brighton’s city centre on Friday, August 9th, following reports of a man brandishing what appeared to be a firearm on Trafalgar Street.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police confirmed the incident, stating, “Armed officers responded to a report that a man had a suspected firearm in Trafalgar Street, Brighton on Friday, August 9 at around 2.50pm.”

When officers arrived at the scene, it was determined that the item in question was an imitation firearm. A 49-year-old man from Brighton was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm. He has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Sussex Police are urging anyone with information or footage related to the incident to come forward. “If you have information or footage to report with the investigation, we ask that you contact police. You can make a report online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 845 of 09/08,” the spokesperson added.