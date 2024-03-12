Beware of Scams: Overpriced Home Cleaning Services in Adur & Worthing

Adur and Worthing Police are raising the alarm over a scam targeting residents in the Findon and Salvington areas, where traders have been reportedly charging exorbitant fees for driveway and roof cleaning services. Adding to the deceit, these unscrupulous individuals are illegally using water from fire hydrants to carry out their so-called services.

The police have received multiple complaints from concerned people who have fallen prey to these rogue traders. The scammers appear to be exploiting the trust of residents, particularly targeting vulnerable individuals in the community. Authorities are now urging residents to exercise caution and ensure they are engaging with legitimate companies for any home maintenance services.

To assist residents in verifying the legitimacy of these service providers, the police have provided a link with vital information: http://spkl.io/61864LDPw. This resource is designed to help community members identify reputable companies and avoid falling victim to these fraudulent activities.

If you suspect you or someone you know has been a victim of this scam, Adur and Worthing Police are urging you to come forward and report the incident. Reports can be made by calling 101 or online at http://spkl.io/61874LDPb.