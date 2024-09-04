Body Discovered on Hove Beach

This afternoon, around 4pm on September 3, 2024, emergency services were mobilised to Western Esplanade, Hove, following reports of a man’s body discovered on the beach. Concerned members of the public dialed 999 after making the grim discovery.
Responders from Sussex Police, South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb), and the Coastguard quickly arrived at the scene. To facilitate a thorough investigation, the beach was temporarily closed to the public, with officers working diligently to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
In a statement, Sussex Police said, “Enquiries are ongoing to identify the man and establish the full circumstances of the incident.”