Body of Missing Teen Uncovered on Beach

Emergency services were mobilised to Lancing Beach following reports of a distressing discovery. The call for action came shortly after 2:30 pm when a passerby, strolling along the seafront, stumbled upon a body, prompting immediate communication with the authorities.

Responding with urgency, an assembly of units, including the HM Coastguard helicopter and the Shoreham lifeboat team who carried out a search of the local area from land and sea.

A spokesperson from Sussex Police provided an update, confirming the discovery: “Police were called to Lancing beach around 2:35 pm on Friday, March 29, after a body was discovered by a member of the public. Officers are currently at the scene, and we are in the preliminary stages of our investigation. At this point, no additional information can be released.”

HM Coastguard echoed the sequence of events, noting their alert to the incident at Shoreham shortly after 2:50 pm, emphasising the collaborative nature of the response, which included the police and ambulance services.

No more information is available at this time