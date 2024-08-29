Breaking News: Teen Arrested on Suspicion of Murder Following Fatal Stabbing in Hailsham

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder following a stabbing in Hailsham on Thursday (29 August).

Emergency services were called to the Vicarage Field area at around 6.20pm to reports of a man having suffered a serious injury to his chest.

A man in his 20s was treated by paramedics, but was sadly confirmed deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

Initial enquiries identified a suspect, who was located a property in Hailsham.

A 17-year-old local boy was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at this time.

Chief Inspector James Scott said: “This is a tragic incident which I know will be distressing for the community.

“Our thoughts are with the family of this young man as we seek to understand exactly what happened this evening.

“The significant police presence will remain in the area, as part of the investigation and to offer reassurance. If you have any concerns, please do speak to an officer.

“We are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could help to contact police online or via 101, quoting Operation Par.”