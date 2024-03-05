UK News in Pictures

Help Sussex Police Locate Wanted Daniel Logan in Brighton

Brighton SEU Apprehends Suspects in Drug Bust

Southwick Teenager Convicted of Murder in Harrowing Daylight Attack

Urgent: Help Locate Missing Edinburgh Woman Khasha Smith

Brighton RNLI Rescues Dogs and Discovers Seal during Operation

Brighton SEU Apprehends Suspects in Drug Bust

Seized drugs, cash, and evidence bags by police.

Following a patrol by Brighton’s Specialist Enforcement Unit (SEU), two individuals were apprehended on drug-related charges. On February 21, SEU officers were tipped off about a suspicious Volvo cruising along Lewes Road.

They tracked the vehicle to an address in Richmond Heights, located in the city’s Hanover district, using unmarked cars. The vehicle’s driver, a 33-year-old Hove man, was taken into custody after officers discovered drugs and a sum of money inside the car. He faces charges related to the distribution of a class B substance, carrying an offensive weapon, and driving under the influence of drugs. Subsequent investigations led officers to his Hove residence, where they uncovered a substantial amount of cannabis.

Two suspects bailed as SEU officers seize large quantities of cannabis and suspected class A drugs in Brighton.
Photo – Sussex Police

This discovery resulted in the arrest of a 34-year-old woman, also suspected of involvement in the class B drug trade and possession of an offensive weapon. Pending further investigation, both suspects have been released on bail

SEU Inspector Ollie Pullen said: “Our officers were alerted to the suspicious vehicle which had been linked to drug dealing in the city.

“We work hard to deny criminals the use of the road network and disrupt the supply of drugs that have a major impact on our communities.

After searching the vehicle and the home address we found a large quantity of cannabis and other suspected class A drugs and a large amount of cash worth thousands of pounds. These were all seized as part of the investigation.”

