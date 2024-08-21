 Brighton Students Jailed After Importing Cannabis in Hidden Parcels

Brighton Students Jailed After Importing Cannabis in Hidden Parcels

Brighton Students Jailed After Importing Cannabis in Hidden Parcels

Two students in Brighton have been sentenced to prison after being found guilty of importing large quantities of cannabis into the city.

Yu Tang, 26, of Fleet Street, Brighton, and Jiangpeng Wei, 26, of Kingscote Way, Brighton, were involved in a scheme to bring cannabis into the UK from the USA and Canada. The pair were caught after detectives noticed that they were frequently collecting packages not addressed to them from various shared student accommodations across Brighton.

Upon searching these packages, officers discovered significant amounts of herbal cannabis, which had been double vacuum-packed and hidden among everyday items such as T-shirts. The investigation, which began in September 2023, led to the interception or seizure of over 40 parcels from the defendants’ addresses, with the total quantity of cannabis exceeding 40 kilograms.

In addition to the drugs, around £3,500 in cash was also seized during the investigation.

Both Tang and Wei were arrested and charged with importing cannabis, and acquiring, using, or possessing criminal property. They pleaded guilty to the charges, and on Wednesday, 14 August, at Lewes Crown Court, they were sentenced to prison. Tang received a sentence of three years and nine months, while Wei was sentenced to one year and six weeks.

The additional charge of being concerned in the supply of cannabis was ordered to lie on file for both defendants.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Leon Ryan, said: “This was a significant operation and the disruption caused to their criminal network goes well beyond the sentences.

“The number of intercepted parcels is believed to account for just a fraction of those delivered over many months. Furthermore, the quantities of cannabis were so far in excess of personal use that it was undoubtedly being prepared for wholesale distribution in the community.

“Tang and Wei aren’t the first students to be convicted in connection with the importation of cannabis and they likely won’t be the last. But I’d like to make it clear that this sort of criminality is not acceptable, and we will continue to deal robustly with offenders.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to urge the public – in particular students – to think twice if they are approached with an opportunity like this. It is illegal and it will result in a criminal record, which could affect you for the rest of your life.”

