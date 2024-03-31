Car Ploughs Into Parked Cars in Arundel

Authorities responded to a chaotic scene at the Arundel Lido car park around 1:30 PM on Friday (29 March) following reports of a BMW colliding with several parked cars. The incident, which unfolded amidst the bustling afternoon, left the elderly driver of the BMW injured and in need of medical attention.

Photo – Sean Barriskill

According to a Sussex Police spokesperson, the collision occurred when the BMW struck multiple parked vehicles, prompting concern among onlookers. Emergency services, including the police and ambulance, swiftly arrived at the scene to assess the situation and provide assistance.

The driver described as a man in his 60s, was promptly transported to St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester for further treatment. Fortunately, there were no other reported injuries resulting from the accident.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the collision are currently ongoing, with authorities urging anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward with information. Individuals are encouraged to contact the police either online or by dialling 101, quoting serial 668 of 29/03.