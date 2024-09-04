 CCTV Captures Brighton Bike Thieves in Action

By visiting our site, you agree to our privacy policy regarding cookies, tracking statistics, etc.

UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Man Jailed for Over Four Years for Sex Offences Against Women and Girls

CCTV Captures Brighton Bike Thieves in Action

Body Discovered on Hove Beach

Police Appeal After Hit-and-Run Leaves 11-Year-Old Boy Seriously Injured

Police Appeal for Help in Finding Missing Lewisham Teenager

Home SUSSEX CCTV Captures Brighton Bike Thieves in Action

CCTV Captures Brighton Bike Thieves in Action

written by Home Of Uk News In Picturesuknip247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
Cctv Captures Brighton Bike Thieves In Action

Police are appealing for public assistance after two electric bikes were stolen from railings in Barracks Yard, Brighton, on June 9, between 3pm and 4pm. The bikes were securely locked at the time of the theft, which occurred in broad daylight.

Authorities have released video footage showing two men in the vicinity during the time of the incident and are seeking help to identify them. If you recognize either individual or have any information that could assist the investigation, you are urged to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to report it online or contact the police by calling 101, quoting reference number 875 of 09/06.

Post Views: 1

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

READ NEXT:

New Curbs on Chinese Influence Considered Amid Espionage Allegations in Westminster
Man tried to entice nine year girl into White Van in Havant
Two Charged With Fraud over Grenfell Claims
A man from Blackburn has been jailed after attempting to groom girls he thought were 13 and 14 years old and asking them to send him explicit images of themselves.
A man who died in a fatal road crash near Oban on Friday afternoon has now been identified
Man Sentenced to Indefinite Hospital Order for Attacks in Burnley and Lancashire
Teenage Rapist Sentenced to 10 Years for Attacks on Four Girls
Breaking

Arrest Made After ‘Serious Assault’ at Dagenham Pub on Wood Lane

Man Charged with Murder of Cheltenham Woman
Police Appeal for Information to Locate Missing Maidstone Teenager
RAC Celebrates Over 30 Years of Partnership with DAFaid, Marking 50 Years of Roadside Assistance
Police Search for Missing Teens Sommer, 14, and Joshua, 13, Believed to be Travelling Together
Family Launches GoFundMe to Honor Billy Ripley, 20, Who Was Tragically Murdered in Hailsham
Officers are continuing to appeal for information to help find a missing teenager from Chatham
Breaking

Emergency Services Called to Old Police Station on Brentford High Street

Transport for London Responds to Ongoing Cyber Security Incident
A mother who drugged her six-year-old daughter in a sick plot to let her sex predator partner rape her is jailed for 17 years
Home Secretary Yvette Cooper Addresses Violent Disorder and Government Response
Child Rushed to Hospital After Falling Unwell in Erith
Suspect Charged with Assaulting Police Officer in Canterbury Appears in Court
Crime scene still in place as three in hospital after Dartford triple stabbing
Police Appeal for Information After Brixton Shooting Leaves Man in Critical Condition
Former Metropolitan Police Officer Who Served with Wayne Couzens Charged Following IOPC Investigation
Breaking

Convicted Paedophile Behind O2 Arena Explosion Stunt Sparks Outrage Over Safety and Security in London

Breaking

Police Release CCTV Footage in Central London Rape Investigation

Emergency Services Respond to Car Fire in Woolwich
Polish national and Three Young Sons Found Dead in Tragic Incident in Surrey
Investigation Launched After Fatal Fire in South Croydon
Police Renew Appeal for Help in Locating Wanted Man Blade Neale
Car Fire on M20 Near Ashford Extinguished by Fire Crews
Public Urged to Help Locate Missing Man in Dartford
Single Post Template

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

A2 Collision Causes Major Delays: Car Overturned After Being Hit by Lorry
Three Men Jailed for Violent Disorder in Southport
Former Lancing College Teacher Admits to Child Sex Offences and Sharing Pupil Data
Alleged killer ‘laughs’ on leaving Ilyas Habibi ‘choking on blood’ in Sutton stabbing
Mother of Three Young Boys Found Dead Along with Their Father in Suspected ‘Triple-Murder-Suicide’ Pays Tribute to Her Family
Steve Dymond ‘Distraught’ After Failing Lie Detector on ITV’s Jeremy Kyle Show, Inquest Hears
Breaking

NHS Launches RSV Vaccination Program for Pregnant Women and Older Adults

Breaking

Sir Ian McKellen to Take Rest of Year Off Following Stage Fall

Breaking

Multiple Vehicles Catch Fire in Henleaze in Bristol