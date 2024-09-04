Cctv Captures Brighton Bike Thieves In Action

Police are appealing for public assistance after two electric bikes were stolen from railings in Barracks Yard, Brighton, on June 9, between 3pm and 4pm. The bikes were securely locked at the time of the theft, which occurred in broad daylight.
Authorities have released video footage showing two men in the vicinity during the time of the incident and are seeking help to identify them. If you recognize either individual or have any information that could assist the investigation, you are urged to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to report it online or contact the police by calling 101, quoting reference number 875 of 09/06.