Chichester Police Appeal: Help Curtail Anti-Social Motorbike Incidents

Chichester police are reaching out to the community for assistance following a series of anti-social behaviour incidents involving young individuals on electric motorbikes. The appeal comes after officers were dispatched to West Street and East Street around 5 pm on Saturday, 24 February, in response to reports of reckless driving.
Authorities are concerned about the safety risks posed by such behaviour, not only to the riders but also to pedestrians and other road users in Chichester’s bustling streets. The police have released images of the individuals involved, urging anyone who recognizes them or has additional information to come forward.
Community members are encouraged to assist by contacting the police online or calling the 101 number.