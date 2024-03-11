UK News in Pictures

Levi Roots, the culinary maestro behind the world-renowned Reggae Reggae Sauce, has taken a bold step into the spotlight as he joins the eclectic mix of celebrities in the Celebrity Big Brother house

Chichester Police Appeal: Help Curtail Anti-Social Motorbike Incidents

Touching Beach Find: Son’s Message in a Bottle to His Deceased Mother

Brighton Police Seek Public Help to Identify Vandal

Hell’s Angels Members Jailed for Brutal Assault on Vikings Rival

Chichester Police Appeal: Help Curtail Anti-Social Motorbike Incidents

Chichester Police Appeal: Help Curtail Anti-Social Motorbike Incidents

Motorcyclists riding on urban cobblestone street.

Chichester police are reaching out to the community for assistance following a series of anti-social behaviour incidents involving young individuals on electric motorbikes. The appeal comes after officers were dispatched to West Street and East Street around 5 pm on Saturday, 24 February, in response to reports of reckless driving.

Authorities are concerned about the safety risks posed by such behaviour, not only to the riders but also to pedestrians and other road users in Chichester’s bustling streets. The police have released images of the individuals involved, urging anyone who recognizes them or has additional information to come forward.

Community members are encouraged to assist by contacting the police online or calling the 101 number.

