UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Man Arrested in Connection with Ramsgate Noxious Substance Assault Investigation

Child Accidentally Starts Kitchen Fire in Chichester

London’s BT Tower Sold to MCR Hotels, Set to Transform into Hotel

Woman Hospitalised After Crash Involving Bus and Pedestrian in Abbey Wood

Wiltshire Police Investigate Armed Robbery at Devizes Castle Hotel

Home SUSSEX Child Accidentally Starts Kitchen Fire in Chichester

Child Accidentally Starts Kitchen Fire in Chichester

written by Home of UK News in Picturesuknip247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
Kitchen fire damage and soot-covered floor.

Post-incident, fire service advocates for clutter-free kitchen surfaces for safety.

West Sussex Fire Service is urging the importance of maintaining clear kitchen hobs and installing smoke alarms in homes, following a fire incident in Chichester.

On February 14th, fire crews responded to a fire alert at a residence on Richmond Road, where a kitchen fire had been reported by the occupants.

Upon arrival, the team encountered a kitchen filled with smoke and managed to put out a small fire originating from the hob. The fire was successfully confined to the kitchen, thanks to closed doors.

The fire was reportedly caused by a young child accidentally activating the hob, which then ignited an air fryer placed on it.

Thankfully, there were no injuries, and the occupants were able to safely evacuate the home. Following the incident, firefighters conducted visits to nearby homes to offer additional fire safety guidance and check on residents’ safety.

Station Manager Alastair Letchford commented on the incident, highlighting the potential risks of fires, especially at night, and stressed the critical role of smoke alarms in providing early warnings and enabling safe evacuations.

He further noted that over half of the accidental fires at home originate from cooking activities and underscored the importance of kitchen safety awareness. Letchford’s key message to the public is to evacuate immediately in the event of a fire and to contact emergency services without delay.

Post Views: 19

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Similar Article To this

Teenager to Appear in Court Charged with Murder in Hackney
House Used as Cannabis Factory Destroyed by Fire in Erith
Man Hospitalised After Stabbing in Hornchurch Following Fight
Appeal Launched to Identify Family of Deceased Man Found in Queen’s Park
Andrew Thompson Sentenced: Shocking Child Sexual Abuse Case
Police Seek Information After Violent Assault on Women in Holland Park

READ NEXT:

Teenager charged with murder of Mohammed Mirza from Ilford
A man has been charged with the murder of 28-year-old Sabina Nessa in Kidbrooke, south-east London on Friday, 17 September.
Passport Office Strike: Over 1,000 PCS Members Set to Walk Out for Five Weeks
Man arrested over Trowbridge stabbing
Gunbattle break out near to the Brixton O2 academy
Man Charged with Murder in Reading
Mark Gordon says Constance Marten would ‘never harm a child’
Breaking

Former Chief of Staff to Madagascan President Convicted of Bribery

Lucky Escape After Air Fryer Left on Hob Catches Fire
Married Father Killed in Crash as Audi Collides with Multiple Vehicles
Blackburn Man Jailed for Charity Box Thefts
RAC Data Reveals Significant Fuel Price Increases: Petrol Up by 3p and Diesel by 4p in Just Three Weeks
Crime Scene Investigator Becky Wright Honoured for Two Decades of Police Service
East London Man Sentenced for Spreading Extremist Content Online
Breaking

Man Found with Stab Injuries in Hornchurch Following Reported Fight

KFRS to Conclude Channel Tunnel Contract in 2025
Urgent Appeal to Locate Missing Teenager from Gravesend
Person Found Dead in Dartford Car Park Near Priory Shopping Centre
A CCTV image has been released by officers investigating an assault in Canterbury
Suspect Charged with Two Ashford Burglaries
R&B Icon Usher Announces European Tour with Three London Shows at O2 Arena
The Body Shop Announces Closure of Seven UK Stores Amid Restructuring
Restaurant Manager Banned for Seven Years After Employing Illegal Workers
Breaking

Codeine Linctus Reclassified to Prescription-Only Medicine Amidst Concerns of Abuse and Addiction

Breaking

Police Officer Under Investigation Following Violent Altercation with Detained Man

Morrisons Introduces Price Match Scheme to Compete with Aldi and Lidl
Man Treated at Scene of Woolwich Flat Fire
Just Stop Oil Protester Convicted for M25 Gantry Climb
New Comedy-Drama “Boarders” Set to Premiere on BBC Three
Lorry Driver Jailed for Killing Cyclist in Tragic Accident
South London Drug Dealer Found Guilty of Murdering Vulnerable Addict
increase-1-1.png

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

Witnesses Sought After Shop Robbery in Gillingham
Man Jailed for Shooting Teen with Shotgun after Moped Incident
Former Met Officer Convicted of Multiple Rapes
Serving Police Officer Charged with Sexual Assault
Two-Year-Old Boy Who Fell Into River in Leicester Named by Police
Man Jailed for Shooting Moped Rider in Brixton Attack
BreakingLONDON

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 Set to Premiere on ITV

Breaking

12-Year-Old Girl Fighting for Life After Collision Involving E-Scooter in East London

Breaking

Father Found Guilty of Manslaughter in Death of Infant Son

Breaking

Disturbance in Harrow Leaves Man Injured, Police Investigate

RECOMMENDED

Drivers Urged to Update DVLA: Seven Key Information to Avoid Penalties
Patrolling officers caught a drug dealer red-handed in the midst of his plan to supply a Christmas party with ketamine and nitrous oxide
Two Individuals Jailed for Violent Murder in Kingston
Critical Incident Declared at East Surrey Hospital Following Power Outage in Intensive Care Unit
£24 Million Investment to Revitalise Lewisham Town Centre Announced
Wanted Man from Bromley Sought by Surrey Police
Breaking

Former Trowbridge School Teacher Sentenced to Four Years for Non-Recent Child Sex Offences

Breaking

Seventh Teenager Charged with Murder of Deshaun James Tuitt in Islington

Breaking

Investigators Seek Motorist Involved in Serious Collision on A2 near Dartford

Breaking

British Transport Police Chief “Disgusted” at Torrent of Abuse Following Announcement of New Female Senior Officer

BreakingLONDON

City Splash Festival Returns to Celebrate African and Caribbean Culture

Breaking

Fire Breaks Out at Recycling Centre in Garrison Road, Sheerness

Breaking

Manhunt launched for driver after Serious A2 Collision near Dartford: Witnesses Wanted

Breaking

Massive Blaze Engulfs East London Scrapyard Near Thames Barrier, Emergency Services Mobilised

Breaking

Life-Changing Injuries in High-Speed Collision on A2, Investigation Underway

BreakingLONDON

Mixed Weather Ahead: Showery Start to the Week

Breaking

Major Incident on A2 Eastbound Prompts Road Closure and Safety Advisory

BreakingLONDON

Police Grant Extra Powers Ahead of Potential Unlicensed Music Event on Woolwich Common

BreakingLONDON

Met officer who sent colleague picture of penis sacked

BreakingLONDON

Weekend Closures: Dartford Crossing Tunnels Shut for Maintenance

SUSSEX

Local Lancing Man Detained Following Public Disturbance

SUSSEX

Trio Involved in ‘Tony’ Cocaine Line Sentenced in Major UK Police Success

BreakingLONDON

Dartford’s Postboxes Get ‘Mr Blobby’ Makeover After Red Restoration

Breaking

RAC Celebrates Milestone with 150 Mobile Mechanics, Expanding Nationwide Fleet Servicing

Top Stories

Breaking

Father Found Guilty of Manslaughter in Death of Infant Son

Breaking

Disturbance in Harrow Leaves Man Injured, Police Investigate

Breaking

Drivers Urged to Update DVLA: Seven Key Information to Avoid Penalties

Breaking

Patrolling officers caught a drug dealer red-handed in the midst of his plan to supply a Christmas party with ketamine and nitrous oxide

Breaking

Two Individuals Jailed for Violent Murder in Kingston

Breaking

Critical Incident Declared at East Surrey Hospital Following Power Outage in Intensive Care Unit

SUSSEX

Social Media Leads to Conviction in Rape Case

BreakingLONDON

£24 Million Investment to Revitalise Lewisham Town Centre Announced

BreakingLONDON

Wanted Man from Bromley Sought by Surrey Police

Breaking

Metropolitan Police Launches Stop and Search Charter Survey to Engage Londoners

Breaking

Deptford Man Faces Charges of Attempted Murder and Firearms Offences

Breaking

Three Arrested in Connection with £2 Million Jewellery Theft in Wrotham

Subscribe now to stay informed and visually engaged with the UK through the UK News In Pictures Newsletter. Thank you for being a part of our community

UK News in Pictures delivers instant news and picture coverage as the story unfold. Stay current with breaking stories thanks to this round-the-clock news service. Operating 24/7, it provides up-to-the-minute reporting on breaking news, community updates, and more, ensuring you’re always informed, wherever you are, every day of the week.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Envelope Rss

News

Menu

Edtior's Picks

Man Arrested in Connection with Ramsgate Noxious Substance Assault Investigation
Child Accidentally Starts Kitchen Fire in Chichester
London’s BT Tower Sold to MCR Hotels, Set to Transform into Hotel

Useful Links

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.