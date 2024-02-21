Post-incident, fire service advocates for clutter-free kitchen surfaces for safety.

West Sussex Fire Service is urging the importance of maintaining clear kitchen hobs and installing smoke alarms in homes, following a fire incident in Chichester.

On February 14th, fire crews responded to a fire alert at a residence on Richmond Road, where a kitchen fire had been reported by the occupants.

Upon arrival, the team encountered a kitchen filled with smoke and managed to put out a small fire originating from the hob. The fire was successfully confined to the kitchen, thanks to closed doors.

The fire was reportedly caused by a young child accidentally activating the hob, which then ignited an air fryer placed on it.

Thankfully, there were no injuries, and the occupants were able to safely evacuate the home. Following the incident, firefighters conducted visits to nearby homes to offer additional fire safety guidance and check on residents’ safety.

Station Manager Alastair Letchford commented on the incident, highlighting the potential risks of fires, especially at night, and stressed the critical role of smoke alarms in providing early warnings and enabling safe evacuations.

He further noted that over half of the accidental fires at home originate from cooking activities and underscored the importance of kitchen safety awareness. Letchford’s key message to the public is to evacuate immediately in the event of a fire and to contact emergency services without delay.