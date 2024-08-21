Child’s Life Saved by RNLI and Brave Bystander at Beachy Head

A dramatic rescue unfolded on Sunday afternoon as Eastbourne RNLI launched a rapid response to assist two people in difficulty on a paddleboard at Falling Sands, Beachy Head. The incident occurred at 5:21 p.m. following multiple 999 calls reporting the pair in trouble.

Responding to the urgent situation, the Solent Coastguard requested the immediate launch of Eastbourne RNLI’s D-Class Inshore Lifeboat (ILB). Due to the volume of emergency calls, the All-Weather Lifeboat ‘Esme Anderson’ was also dispatched to the scene.

Within just six minutes of launching, the ILB arrived at the location and quickly identified a large group of people on the beach, frantically waving for help. It was soon determined that the two individuals in distress—one of whom was a young child—had been pulled from the water by a brave member of the public. In the process, the rescuer sustained cuts and bruises, requiring medical attention along with the two casualties.

Two crew members from the ILB were put ashore to provide casualty care, while further assistance arrived from the coastguard helicopter ‘Rescue 163,’ which deployed a winchman, and Coastguard Rescue Officers from Eastbourne and Birling Gap.

After initial treatment on the scene, the decision was made to airlift the young child and their parent to Eastbourne District General Hospital for further medical care. Fortunately, the child had been wearing a buoyancy aid, which likely contributed to the positive outcome.

Following the airlift, all rescue assets were stood down and returned to their respective stations.