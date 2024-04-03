Collision Claims Life of Female Motorbike Rider in Eastbourne

Authorities are seeking witnesses after a deadly crash in Eastbourne.

Responding to a call near Shooters Bottom Car Park on Beachy Head Road at approximately 4:25 pm on Monday, April 1, police arrived at the scene of a collision involving a red Honda motorcycle, a silver Mazda, a black Audi, and a red Mazda.

Tragically, the motorcycle’s rider, a 29-year-old woman from Battle, was declared dead at the location. Her family has been notified and is receiving support during this tough time.

No other individuals were injured in the incident.

A 19-year-old Eastbourne man has been detained on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and subsequently released on conditional bail as investigations continue.

The police are working to determine the exact details of the crash.

Individuals who saw the incident or have dash-cam footage are encouraged to get in touch with the police via [email protected], referencing Operation Chisel.