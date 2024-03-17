East Sussex Fire Service’s Safety Plea for Proper Battery Charging

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service is issuing a safety plea to the public on the proper charging of batteries following a fire incident in an Eastbourne HMO. On the evening of Wednesday, 13 March 2024, at 7.27 pm, emergency crews were dispatched to a property on Whitley Road amid reports of a fire.

Upon arrival, two fire engines from the local Eastbourne station were deployed. The firefighters donned breathing apparatus and managed to douse the flames using a hose reel jet and a covering jet, successfully extinguishing the blaze.

The investigation points to the likely cause being an e-bike battery charged in a shared space, prompting reminders about the risks of charging batteries in communal areas.

The incident necessitated medical attention for one individual, who was subsequently taken into the care of paramedics.

Additionally, firefighters carried out a ‘hot strike’ initiative, offering tailored fire safety guidance to the community, underscoring the importance of fire prevention measures when charging electronic devices. The East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service continues to educate residents on fire safety to mitigate the hazards of improper battery charging.

Station Manager Protection, Scott Saunders said: ‘’East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service recognise people don’t always understand the risks associated with charging e-bikes and e-scooters. Make sure you buy them from a reputable supplier and store and charge them safely to keep your families, homes and others safe. If you have to keep them indoors make sure you store them away from escape routes and do not block any exits.”

For further advice around e-bikes and e-scooters, including charging safely, please visit: Guide to Fire Safety for E-bikes and E-scooters | East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service (esfrs.org)