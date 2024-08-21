 Eastbourne Man Convicted of Multiple Rapes and Assaults on Young Girl

SUSSEX

Eastbourne Man Convicted of Multiple Rapes and Assaults on Young Girl

written by Home Of Uk News In Picturesuknip247
An Eastbourne man has been convicted of multiple counts of rape and sexual assault against a young girl following a trial at Lewes Crown Court.

Keith Matthews, 60, of Tintern Close, Eastbourne, was found guilty of subjecting the victim, who was under 13 at the time, to a series of rapes and physical and sexual assaults in May 2020. The distressing incidents came to light when the young girl confided in a family member, leading to a report to Sussex Police.

Matthews was arrested and subsequently charged with four counts of rape of a child, along with one count each of assault by penetration of a child, sexual assault of a child, and cruelty to a child.

The jury reached a guilty verdict after a five-day trial, concluding on Friday, August 2nd. Matthews has been remanded in custody and is set to be sentenced on September 20th at a court to be confirmed.

Detective Sergeant Nick Green, from Eastbourne’s Safeguarding Investigations Unit, praised the victim’s courage in coming forward. He stated, “The young victim in this investigation has shown incredible bravery in reporting these horrific crimes. She has provided evidence under extremely difficult circumstances and has shown such strength throughout the investigation.”

Green added, “Thanks to her resilience, we have been able to secure this conviction. This has been a deeply upsetting case, and I hope she can now start to rebuild her life, safe in the knowledge that Matthews now faces a significant custodial sentence.”

The case highlights the importance of reporting sexual offences. Sussex Police encourage any victims of sexual crimes to report incidents online or via 101, emphasising that support is available and justice will be pursued.

In emergencies, victims are urged to dial 999 immediately.

