Today at 4.26pm the Eastbourne Lifeboat RNLI team were called into action for the 29th time this year, as the crew’s pagers sounded off, signalling the launch of the Trent class all-weather lifeboat, ‘Esme Anderson’. The mission: to aid a yacht that had sent out a ‘pan pan’ distress signal, indicating an urgent need for assistance, though not immediately life-threatening.
The skilled volunteer crew wasted no time reaching the troubled yacht, assessing the situation with expert eyes. Given the challenges posed by the diminishing daylight and the shallow waters at the harbour’s entrance, a strategic decision was made. The crew opted to tow the yacht through the locks, steering it into the protective embrace of Sovereign Harbour.