On Thursday, 21st March at 14:39, Eastbourne’s RNLI lifeboats were deployed following a mayday distress call from the Cow Gap area.
Amid dense fog, the lifeboat crews raced to the scene, initiating a comprehensive search alongside local coastguard units and a helicopter from Lydd. Despite the challenging conditions, the joint rescue teams, including three Coastguard rescue squads and two lifeboat crews, conducted a meticulous search operation.
After thorough investigations led by Solent Coastguard, the operation concluded with no findings, and all teams were stood down. This incident highlights the critical nature of mayday calls, which are essential for signalling grave danger at sea and ensuring the prompt deployment of rescue services.