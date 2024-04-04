Emergency Responce to Ordnance Discovery at Medmerry Beach

Selsey Coastguard team was alerted at 12:06 PM on April 3, 2024, to a potential ordnance at Medmerry Beach. Upon arrival, they successfully located the ordnance and conducted a thorough search, uncovering additional pieces.

Photographs of the findings were dispatched to the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (E.O.D) Team. To ensure public safety, the area was secured, and the beach remained off-limits until the E.O.D team executed a controlled explosion at 5:00 PM.

Following the secure detonation, the coastguard personnel concluded their operation and returned to the station by 5:45 PM.

Beachgoers and coastal visitors are reminded to promptly contact the Coastguard at 999 upon encountering any suspicious or unusual objects. Given the history of ordnance discoveries on this beach, which have often been found to be active, the public is advised not to interact with any potential ordnance. Instead, maintain a safe distance and immediately inform the Coastguard. For any coastal or maritime emergencies, dial 999 and request the Coastguard’s assistance.