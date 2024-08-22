Fire Erupts in Derelict Building on Race Hill, Brighton

On Wednesday evening at 7:33pm, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) was mobilized to a fire in a derelict building near the Whitehawk transmitter on Race Hill, Brighton. The blaze, which quickly engulfed the structure, sent smoke billowing across the Whitehawk valley for a short time, causing concern among local residents.
A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service stated, “We were called at 7:33pm to a fire on Whitehawk Hill Road in Brighton. The building is well alight, and a hose reel jet is in use. There are no casualties.”
Firefighters worked diligently to bring the fire under control, and the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.