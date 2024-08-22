 Fire Erupts in Derelict Building on Race Hill, Brighton

UK News in Pictures

Fire Erupts in Derelict Building on Race Hill, Brighton

SUSSEX Fire Erupts in Derelict Building on Race Hill, Brighton

Fire Erupts in Derelict Building on Race Hill, Brighton

Fire Erupts In Derelict Building On Race Hill, Brighton

On Wednesday evening at 7:33pm, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) was mobilized to a fire in a derelict building near the Whitehawk transmitter on Race Hill, Brighton. The blaze, which quickly engulfed the structure, sent smoke billowing across the Whitehawk valley for a short time, causing concern among local residents.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service stated, “We were called at 7:33pm to a fire on Whitehawk Hill Road in Brighton. The building is well alight, and a hose reel jet is in use. There are no casualties.”

Firefighters worked diligently to bring the fire under control, and the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

