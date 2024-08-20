Hastings Man Injured in Bottle Attack

Sussex Police closed Station Road in Hastings Sunday morning, Sunday, August 18th, as part of an ongoing investigation into a serious assault.

Emergency services were alerted around 5:30 am to an incident where a 31-year-old man sustained a head injury, believed to have been inflicted by a bottle. The victim was quickly taken to the hospital for treatment.

An 18-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of breaching a restraining order and is currently in police custody. However, the investigation is still active, with officers working to identify and locate additional suspects involved in the incident.

Buses and Trains were diverted away from the area for a short while as police caried out there investigation.

Residents and visitors in the area may notice an increased police presence as enquiries continue. Sussex Police have thanked the public for their patience and understanding during this time.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 230 of 18/08.