A member of the public raised the alarm on Saturday after spotting a container in the sea at Hope Gap near Seaford, which was leaking an unidentified yellow substance. The sighting prompted concerns over potential environmental hazards, leading to action by HM Coastguard.

The Coastguard mobilised the Newhaven Coastguard team to the location to conduct a thorough investigation of the mysterious container. The primary concern was the nature of the yellow substance and the potential risk it posed to the marine environment and public safety.

After a detailed inspection, the Newhaven Coastguard confirmed that the container was filled with yellow paint, alleviating fears of a hazardous chemical spill. The discovery, though less alarming than initially feared, highlighted the vigilance of the public and the swift response of the emergency services in protecting coastal areas and the surrounding environment.

HM Coastguard released a statement to UKNIP “Newhaven Coastguard Rescue Team removed a container of yellow marine paint from the shoreline this morning and deposited it safely for collection by the local authority.”