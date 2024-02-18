UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Serial Rapist Former Met Police Officer David Carrick Has Maximum Pension Stripped

Appeal for Help Finding Missing Teen from Kirkby Stephen

Pair Arrested in Colchester After Police Officers Strangled

Domestic Assault Investigation Leads to Recovery of Firearms

Investigation Launched Into Children’s Deaths in Bristol

Home SUSSEX HM Coastguard Swiftly Neutralises Potential Hazard at Hope Gap

HM Coastguard Swiftly Neutralises Potential Hazard at Hope Gap

written by Home of UK News in Picturesuknip247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
Rocky beach with algae and lobster pot.

A member of the public raised the alarm on Saturday after spotting a container in the sea at Hope Gap near Seaford, which was leaking an unidentified yellow substance. The sighting prompted concerns over potential environmental hazards, leading to action by HM Coastguard.

The Coastguard mobilised the Newhaven Coastguard team to the location to conduct a thorough investigation of the mysterious container. The primary concern was the nature of the yellow substance and the potential risk it posed to the marine environment and public safety.

After a detailed inspection, the Newhaven Coastguard confirmed that the container was filled with yellow paint, alleviating fears of a hazardous chemical spill. The discovery, though less alarming than initially feared, highlighted the vigilance of the public and the swift response of the emergency services in protecting coastal areas and the surrounding environment.

HM Coastguard released a statement to UKNIP “Newhaven Coastguard Rescue Team removed a container of yellow marine paint from the shoreline this morning and deposited it safely for collection by the local authority.”

Post Views: 25

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Similar Article To this

Investigators Seek Motorist Involved in Serious Collision on A2 near Dartford
British Transport Police Chief “Disgusted” at Torrent of Abuse Following Announcement of New Female Senior Officer
City Splash Festival Returns to Celebrate African and Caribbean Culture
Fire Breaks Out at Recycling Centre in Garrison Road, Sheerness
Manhunt launched for driver after Serious A2 Collision near Dartford: Witnesses Wanted
Massive Blaze Engulfs East London Scrapyard Near Thames Barrier, Emergency Services Mobilised

READ NEXT:

Police officially name Beckton arson attack victim as 15-year-old Tiffany Regis
The victim was treated facial injuries at St Richards Hospital in Chichester
Concern for Emma Eaton’s Welfare can you help locate missing Southsea Woman
Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters called to tackled a fire on West Green Road in South Tottenham
MCA App Offers Safety Advice and Resources to Seafarers
Mixed Weather Ahead: Showery Start to the Week
Major Incident on A2 Eastbound Prompts Road Closure and Safety Advisory
BreakingLONDON

Police Grant Extra Powers Ahead of Potential Unlicensed Music Event on Woolwich Common

Met officer who sent colleague picture of penis sacked
Weekend Closures: Dartford Crossing Tunnels Shut for Maintenance
Fake 50mph Sign Catches Out 600 Drivers, But Fines Stand, Says Met Police
Appeal for Information: Missing Person from Denmark Hill
Former West Mercia Police Federation Secretary Charged with Fraud
Police Investigating Serious Incident in Greenford
BreakingLONDON

Police Appeal for Information Following Reports of Suspicious Behaviour at Gravesend Train Station

Dispersal Order Reinstated to Tackle Nuisance Vehicles in Larkfield and Snodland
Boat Owner Ordered to Pay £20,000 Following Vessel Collision with Rocks
Police Appeal for Information Following Theft and Threat Incident in Salisbury
Robust Policing Planned for Palestine Solidarity March in London
Baby’s Death Blamed on Ambulance Delay Due to Categorisation Error
Mother Fatally Stabbed by Mentally Ill Son After Ambulance Refusal
Kent Police Appeals for Information Following Supermarket Incident in Maidstone
Motorist Charged for Allegedly Ignoring Road Closures During Fatal Collision Response
Breaking

Man Jailed for Disturbances at Rochester Bars

Breaking

The Rise of Recruitment Automation Tools in Modern Hiring

Bromley Landlady Threatened as Weed Factory Uncovered in Her Home
Multiple Fire Engines Respond to Crash on London Road, Swanley
Female Arrested Following A14 Closure in Ipswich
Hospital Maintenance Worker Accused of Attempted Murder in Violent Rampage
Murder Investigation Initiated Following Fatal Assault in Creswell
Teenage Girl Missing for Over Two Weeks After Last Seen in East London McDonald’s
increase-1-1.png

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

Security Breach at Gatwick Airport: Man Boards Plane Without Passport or Boarding Pass
Gloucester Brewery Partners with Great Western Air Ambulance Charity to Launch “Cheeky Chopper” Non-Alcoholic IPA
Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley Condemns Online Abuse Directed at New Assistant Chief Constable Karen Findlay
Appeal for Witnesses Following Shooting at Enfield Bar
Former Trowbridge School Teacher Sentenced to Four Years for Non-Recent Child Sex Offences
Seventh Teenager Charged with Murder of Deshaun James Tuitt in Islington
Breaking

Drug suppliers who exploited young boys to sell Class A drugs have been locked up after a specialist police team shut down a County Lines operation

Breaking

Man Jailed for Assulting Officers at Hull Paragon Station

Breaking

Government Implements New Rules for Parents Who Fail to Pay Child Maintenance

Breaking

Waterlooville Man Jailed for Coercive Behaviour and Intimidation

RECOMMENDED

Albanian Man Sentenced for UK Cannabis Production
North Hull Crime Ring Busted: Big-Timers Jailed for 22 Years
A drunk driver who deliberately rammed a police car in the final hours of last year has been jailed
Prison sentence increased for drink-driver who caused fatal collision near Wincanton
A man who attacked two other men with a meat cleaver at a hotel in Long Ditton last July has pleaded guilty after appearing in court this week
A man who viciously attacked an on-duty officer jailed
Breaking

Three Dutch Murder Suspects to Stand Trial for Death of Legal Executive’s Son

Breaking

Constance Marten Trial Reveals Heartbreaking Moment Baby Victoria’s Body Found in Lidl Bag

Breaking

Serious Industrial Incident in Basingstoke Leaves Man Hospitalised

Breaking

Eight Injured in Shooting Near Kansas City Super Bowl Parade

Breaking

BBC Radio 2 Presenter Steve Wright Passes Away at 69: Police Say Death ‘Unexpected but Not Suspicious’

BreakingLONDON

Man arrested after Dartford postboxes painted gold

Breaking

Officers investigating a burglary in Broadstairs have released an image of a man who they would like to speak to in connection with the incident

Breaking

Off-Duty Officers’ Heroism Saves the Day in South London Knife Attack

Breaking

British Coastguards Face Criminal Charges Over Channel Migrant Deaths

Breaking

Appeal for Witnesses After Man Injured by Crossbow in Gillingham

BreakingLONDON

Nine Hospitalised After Collision Between Police Van and Double-Decker Bus in South East London

BreakingLONDON

Serious Crash on M26 Causes Road Closure: Emergency Services Respond

BreakingLONDON

Community Rallies Behind Family: Fundraiser Launched on GoFundMe

BreakingLONDON

South East London County Lines Dealer Sentenced to Six Years and Seven Months in Prison

Breaking

Man convicted of the murder of Natasha Morais

Breaking

Thameslink Services Suspended After Person Hit by Train Between Gatwick and Three Bridges

Breaking

Drug suppliers who exploited young boys to sell Class A drugs have been locked up after a specialist police team shut down a County Lines operation

Breaking

Man Jailed for Assulting Officers at Hull Paragon Station

Top Stories

Breaking

North Hull Crime Ring Busted: Big-Timers Jailed for 22 Years

Breaking

A drunk driver who deliberately rammed a police car in the final hours of last year has been jailed

Breaking

Prison sentence increased for drink-driver who caused fatal collision near Wincanton

Breaking

A man who attacked two other men with a meat cleaver at a hotel in Long Ditton last July has pleaded guilty after appearing in court this week

Breaking

A man who viciously attacked an on-duty officer jailed

Breaking

Horror, as Police Officer Learns His Wife, is Among Fatal Crash Victims

Breaking

Four jailed for the murder of Joseph Riches in Stourbridge

Breaking

Leopard and Dog Trapped in Toilet: A Tale of Unusual Harmony

Breaking

£299 Cost of Living Payment Begins for 700,000 Tax Credits Families Across UK

Breaking

Man Arrested on Suspicion of Attempted Murder After Baslow Stabbing

Breaking

Officers investigating the death of a 16-year-old boy in Bristol have arrested two teenagers

Breaking

BBC Removes Apprentice Contestant Amid Antisemitism Allegations

Subscribe now to stay informed and visually engaged with the UK through the UK News In Pictures Newsletter. Thank you for being a part of our community

UK News in Pictures delivers instant news and picture coverage as the story unfold. Stay current with breaking stories thanks to this round-the-clock news service. Operating 24/7, it provides up-to-the-minute reporting on breaking news, community updates, and more, ensuring you’re always informed, wherever you are, every day of the week.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Envelope Rss

News

Menu

Edtior's Picks

Serial Rapist Former Met Police Officer David Carrick Has Maximum Pension Stripped
Appeal for Help Finding Missing Teen from Kirkby Stephen
Pair Arrested in Colchester After Police Officers Strangled

Useful Links

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.