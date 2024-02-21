Live Updates: Serious Fire Engulfs House in Pease Pottage

Firefighters from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) are currently tackling a blaze (1:15am 21/02/2024) at a property located on Bellevue Farm Road in Pease Pottage.
Crews from both Crawley and Horsham have been dispatched to the scene, with additional support from the Surrey Fire and Rescue Service. Authorities are urging the public to avoid the area to ensure the safety of the emergency response teams and to facilitate their operations.
The cause of the fire is not yet known, and investigations will commence once the fire has been brought under control.