Local Lancing Man Detained Following Public Disturbance

Local man arrested on multiple charges as police continue to gather evidence.

Police are urgently calling for witnesses following a public disturbance outside Wenceling Cottages in Lancing at 3:30 pm on Thursday, 28 December. The incident involved assaults on two women and a subsequent vehicle collision that resulted in minor injuries.

Two victims, women aged 40 and 69, reported being assaulted by a man before they attempted to flee the scene in a vehicle, which then struck a man, causing him minor injuries. In the wake of the incident, a 34-year-old man without a fixed address has been detained on multiple charges including non-fatal strangulation, actual bodily harm (ABH), and two counts of common assault. Pending further investigation, the suspect has been released on bail.

The police are actively seeking anyone who witnessed the event or possesses CCTV or Ring doorbell footage that could contribute to the ongoing investigation.

To provide information, individuals can report online or contact the police by calling 101, referencing serial 714 of 28/12.