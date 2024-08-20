Man Charged with Murder of 19-Year-Old Woman at Crawley Station

A 26-year-old man has been charged with murder following the tragic death of a young woman at Crawley Station in the early hours of Sunday, 18 August.

Police were alerted to an incident on Station Way at approximately 7:10 a.m., after receiving reports of an altercation between a man and a woman. Officers responded swiftly to the scene and conducted a search of the area. They discovered the victim, a 19-year-old woman, suffering from multiple injuries consistent with stab wounds. Despite the efforts of paramedics, she was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Given the location of the incident, the British Transport Police has taken over the investigation.

The suspect, identified as Jason Pascal Flore, born 21 May 1998 and of no fixed abode, has been charged with murder. He has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear at Crawley Magistrates Court on Tuesday, 20 August.

Authorities are urging anyone with information related to the incident to contact British Transport Police by calling 0800 40 50 40 or by texting 61016, quoting Operation Venn. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward.