Man Sentenced Over 7 Years for Horsham Glass Attack at Lewes Court

Lewes Crown Court Sentences Man to Over 7 Years for Horsham Glass Attack

Following a brutal and unprovoked assault in Horsham, a man has been sentenced to imprisonment. Keiron Everitt executed the severe attack on Rushmans Road using a pint glass.

The attack left a 23-year-old victim with permanent injuries and scars. Upon the police’s arrival at the location, Everitt expressed regret that the outcome wasn’t more severe. On February 12, at Lewes Crown Court, Everitt pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm intentionally.

He received a sentence of seven and a half years for his actions. Details shared in court revealed that the assault occurred around 6pm on November 18 of the previous year.

Speaking after the case, Detective Constable Bav Chahal said: “Keiron Everitt is a violent offender who assaulted the victim in a vicious and unprovoked attack, leaving him with lifelong scarring.

“This custodial sentence has put a dangerous criminal behind bars, which I hope provides some reassurance to the victim.

“This kind of violence will not be tolerated in Sussex, and we were determined to get justice for the victim.”

Everitt, 37, of Longford Road, Bognor, is now serving his sentence.