Emergency services, including Sussex Police, SECAmb, and the KSS Ambulance, were called to the Amsterdam Hotel on Broad Street, Kemptown, Brighton, East Sussex, this afternoon following reports of a serious incident.

The incident, which occurred around 2:30 pm on Sunday, March 24, involved a man sustaining serious injuries within the Amsterdam Hotel premises on Marine Parade, Brighton. Paramedics from SECAmb, supported by Apisist medics from the Air Ambulance, attended to the injured man at the scene before transferring him to the Royal Sussex County Hospital (RSCH) for further treatment.

The KSS Air Ambulance, which landed on Brighton Beach near the Volks Railway Station, provided crucial support during the emergency response. While awaiting the return of medics, the crew graciously allowed children to explore the helicopter, providing a moment of fascination amidst the unfolding events.

According to a spokesperson from Sussex Police, they were alerted to the situation by the ambulance service. Upon their arrival, a woman was apprehended on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm in connection with the incident. She remains in police custody at this time, and authorities have stated they are not seeking any other individuals to the incident.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation, and Sussex Police are urging anyone with information or witnesses to come forward. They can report information online or contact Sussex Police at 101, quoting Operation Parker.