Man with Imitation Firearm Arrested at Eastbourne Cinema

On the evening of Thursday, 14 March, at approximately 9.20 pm, Police were alerted to a concerning situation at the Cineworld cinema located in The Beacon, Terminus Road. Witnesses reported a man brandishing what appeared to be a firearm.

Armed officers were dispatched to the scene to address the potential threat and ensure public safety. Upon their arrival and subsequent investigation, it was determined that the weapon in question was, in fact, an imitation firearm.

The suspect, identified as 45-year-old Clarence Jarquin of Lascelles Terrace, Eastbourne, was apprehended and taken into custody. Jarquin has since been charged with possession of an imitation firearm in a public place and obstructing an officer from performing their duties.

Following the incident, Jarquin was released on conditional bail. He is scheduled to appear at a yet-to-be-determined court on Monday, 15 April.

Sussex Police are keen to speak with anyone who was in the vicinity of Cineworld at the time of the incident or who may have relevant information. Witnesses or individuals with information are encouraged to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation.

To provide information, members of the public can contact the police online or call 101, referencing serial 1397 of 15/03.