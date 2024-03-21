UK News in Pictures

Mark Johnston Appointed as New COO of London Gatwick

Mark Johnston Appointed as New COO of London Gatwick

Businessman in suit smiling indoors.

In a significant move poised to boost the operational efficiency of London Gatwick, the airport proudly announces the appointment of Mark Johnston as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Johnston, with an illustrious career in aviation management, steps into his role with a mission to enhance the day-to-day operations at the UK’s second busiest airport.

Having previously held the position of COO at AGS Airports, the entity overseeing Aberdeen, Glasgow, and Southampton airports, Johnston’s transition to Gatwick comes with high expectations. His tenure at AGS Airports, coupled with over two decades of experience in various facets of airport operations, equips him with a deep understanding of what it takes to run an airport that caters to millions of passengers annually.

Johnston’s responsibilities at Gatwick will encompass overseeing the airport’s passenger operations, security, and aerodrome, ensuring they meet the highest standards of safety and efficiency. He is also tasked with spearheading strategic projects, including the implementation of next-generation security measures and enhancing aerodrome performance.

Reflecting on his new role, Johnston expressed his excitement about joining Gatwick’s team, emphasizing his commitment to maintaining the airport’s reputation for efficient service and personalized passenger experiences. “It is an incredibly exciting time to be joining London Gatwick, and I look forward to working with the team to further our vision of being the airport for everyone, whatever your journey,” he stated.

Stewart Wingate, CEO of London Gatwick, lauded Johnston’s appointment, highlighting his proven track record and the depth of experience he brings. “Mark’s leadership will be instrumental in ensuring Gatwick continues to deliver exceptional experiences for passengers while driving our strategic objectives forward,” Wingate remarked.

Johnston succeeds John Higgins, who served as the interim COO and played a pivotal role during a bustling period for the airport. As Gatwick embarks on its ambitious plan to bring its Northern Runway into routine use, Johnston’s expertise will be vital in steering the airport towards its future objectives, which include enhancing operational resilience, supporting economic growth, and creating new employment opportunities.

