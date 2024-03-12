Oska Bright Film Festival: Championing Disabled Filmmakers’ Voices

Nestled in the vibrant city of Brighton, the Oska Bright Film Festival stands as a testament to the creative spirit of filmmakers with learning disabilities or autism. Since its inception back in 2004, the festival has emerged as the world’s leading platform for showcasing films made by or featuring individuals with these disabilities.

The festival was born out of a group of learning-disabled filmmakers’ desire to have their voices heard and their stories told. What started as a one-day event has blossomed into a biennial celebration that attracts thousands of attendees and submissions from across the globe.

This year’s edition, running from March 11-17, promises an even more exciting lineup. With over 110 films across more than 15 screenings, the festival kicks off with a launch night featuring live music and the heartwarming documentary “This Is Going To Be Big.” The awards night, a highlight of the event, will see nine awards distributed across 14 different strands of the festival.

The Oska Bright Film Festival is more than just a cinematic event; it’s a movement. With less than 5% of disabled people working in the UK film industry, the festival is a driving force for change, championing the talents and stories of an often underrepresented community in the arts.

As the festival continues to grow, so does its impact. It’s not just about the films; it’s about the message they carry and the barriers they break. The Oska Bright Film Festival is a beacon of inclusivity, shining a light on the boundless potential of all artists, regardless of disability.