Peacehaven Park’s Teen Rape Case: Sussex Police Probe

A concerning crime scene has unfolded at Meridian Park in Peacehaven following a distressing report of a teenager being raped. The incident, which occurred overnight, involved a young local resident and an individual he had encountered on the internet.

Sussex Police are now actively investigating the matter, seeking justice for the victim.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said Police were called to Meridian Way in Peacehaven at around 11.40pm on Monday (18 March) after a teenage boy reported being raped by a man he had met online.

Officers attended the scene and engaged with the victim, who is being supported by specialist officers.

An investigation is underway to gather any available evidence and to locate and arrest a suspect.

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area around that time is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 1468 of 03/18.