Police Hunt Two Suspects After £120,000 Robbery in Chichester

Police are urgently seeking to identify two men following a daring robbery at Mappin & Webb on East Street, Chichester, on Saturday afternoon. The suspects reportedly stole multiple high-value watches worth approximately £120,000 from the luxury store around 2pm before fleeing the scene on foot along St John’s Street.

The first suspect is described as a white man with a skinny build, wearing a black baseball cap, sunglasses, a light-coloured beige or grey top, skinny blue jeans, and white trainers. The second suspect is also a white man, of average build, dressed in a black jumper, black baseball cap with a white “H” on the front, blue jeans, and black trainers.

The men were last seen cutting across a black or blue vehicle at the junction of East Street and St John’s Street. Police are particularly keen to speak with the driver of this vehicle, as well as any witnesses or individuals who were driving along St John’s Street at the time.

Authorities are appealing to anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward. Those with information are urged to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 804 of 17/08.