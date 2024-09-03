 Police Release CCTV Images of Two Boys Wanted in Connection with Hove Lawns Assault

By visiting our site, you agree to our privacy policy regarding cookies, tracking statistics, etc.

UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Person Dies Following Incident Near Gravesend Train Station

Man Sentenced to Indefinite Hospital Order for Attacks in Burnley and Lancashire

Teenage Rapist Sentenced to 10 Years for Attacks on Four Girls

Arrest Made After ‘Serious Assault’ at Dagenham Pub on Wood Lane

Man Charged with Murder of Cheltenham Woman

Home SUSSEX Police Release CCTV Images of Two Boys Wanted in Connection with Hove Lawns Assault

Police Release CCTV Images of Two Boys Wanted in Connection with Hove Lawns Assault

written by Home Of Uk News In Picturesuknip247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
Police Release Cctv Images Of Two Boys Wanted In Connection With Hove Lawns Assault

Sussex Police have released CCTV images of two boys they wish to speak to in connection with an assault that occurred at Hove Lawns on the evening of Friday, July 19. The incident took place at approximately 8 PM, when a 16-year-old boy, who was with a group of other young people, was violently attacked.

The victim sustained a broken jaw during the assault, requiring hospital treatment. As part of their ongoing investigation, officers believe the group of young people involved moved from Hove Lawns into central Brighton, passing by Churchill Square and into Queens Road.

In a bid to gather more information, police have issued CCTV images of two boys or young men they wish to identify and speak with regarding the incident.

  • The first individual is described as wearing a black polo shirt with white bands on the arms, a black bandana, and black trousers.
  • The second individual is seen wearing a white T-shirt, a light blue baseball or snapback cap, grey trousers or joggers, and carrying a black bag with a strap across his chest.

Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with relevant information to come forward. This includes those who may have CCTV, dashcam, doorbell, or mobile phone footage from the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to report it to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 780 of 21/07.

Post Views: 1

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

READ NEXT:

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare as he has not been missing before
Firefighters were called to reports of smoke issuing from a floating restaurant on The Thames by Albert Embankment
Award-winning broadcaster UKTV and Female Pilot Club have announced the four finalists of their 2022 script call for TV comedy pilots by women, for women
Twelve Horse die in Livery Yard Fire In Burnham
Officers investigating a theft from the M&S at the Clock Tower Retail Park in #Chelmsford have released a CCTV image of two people they want to speak to
Convicted Paedophile Behind O2 Arena Explosion Stunt Sparks Outrage Over Safety and Security in London
Police Release CCTV Footage in Central London Rape Investigation
Breaking

See who was locked up in August including murderers and far-right protesters

Three Arrested Following Fatal Stabbing
Charity Regulator Issues First-Ever Official Warning to Local Authority
Man Rushed to Hospital After Serious Crash in Croydon
Crime Wave Hits Sunderland: Community on Edge as Incidents Escalate
TV Networks to Screen Lucy Letby Documentaries, Stirring Public Interest and Concern
Government Scraps Single Headline Grades for Schools in Major Ofsted Reform
Breaking

Police Appeal for Information on Missing Eltham Man Last Seen in Carshalton

Two Teens Arrested in Connection with Oldbury Murder of 13-Year-Old Boy
Pilot Killed in Chesterfield Plane Crash as Emergency Services Urge Public to Avoid Area
Motorists Heading for Dover May Face ‘Car Stacking’ Sites Under New EU Entry Rules
NHS Launches RSV Vaccination Program for Pregnant Women and Older Adults
Cannabis Factory Discovered After Blaze Rips Through Flat in Penge
Woman Charged with Murder After Death of Six-Year-Old Boy in Swansea
Man Stabbed During Early Morning Disturbance in Fairmeadow; Three Arrested
Elderly Woman Stabbed to Death in Bright Ridge, Southborough; Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder
Breaking

Serious Incident Causes Multiple Road Closures in Barnsley

Breaking

Murder Suspect Flees UK After Police Error, Taunts Victim’s Family

US Rapper Fatman Scoop Dies at 53 After Collapsing on Stage
Double ‘Shooting’ in Brixton: Man fights for his life in Suspected Gun Attack
Germany Implements Stricter Measures to Deter Illegal Migrants
Two Deaths After Notting Hill Carnival: Mother Stabbed in Front of Child and Tourist Attacked
Gordon Ramsey Chef who was attacked in the vicinity of Notting Hill Carnival has died from his injuries
Breaking News: Germany Deports 28 Afghan Immigrants Amid Plans for Continued Mass Deportations
Single Post Template

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

Armed Standoff on Heath Road: New Footage Reveals Tense Police Negotiation After Police describing it as a minor assault
Transport for London Responds to Ongoing Cyber Security Incident
A mother who drugged her six-year-old daughter in a sick plot to let her sex predator partner rape her is jailed for 17 years
Home Secretary Yvette Cooper Addresses Violent Disorder and Government Response
Child Rushed to Hospital After Falling Unwell in Erith
Officers are seeking help to locate a pensioner missing from Dartford
Breaking

Appeal After On-Duty Officer Injured in Collision with Car

Breaking

Man Dies Following Collision in Grays

Breaking

Two Men Sentenced for Serious Sexual Offences in Bradford