Police Release Cctv Images Of Two Boys Wanted In Connection With Hove Lawns Assault

Sussex Police have released CCTV images of two boys they wish to speak to in connection with an assault that occurred at Hove Lawns on the evening of Friday, July 19. The incident took place at approximately 8 PM, when a 16-year-old boy, who was with a group of other young people, was violently attacked.

The victim sustained a broken jaw during the assault, requiring hospital treatment. As part of their ongoing investigation, officers believe the group of young people involved moved from Hove Lawns into central Brighton, passing by Churchill Square and into Queens Road.

In a bid to gather more information, police have issued CCTV images of two boys or young men they wish to identify and speak with regarding the incident.

The first individual is described as wearing a black polo shirt with white bands on the arms, a black bandana, and black trousers.

The second individual is seen wearing a white T-shirt, a light blue baseball or snapback cap, grey trousers or joggers, and carrying a black bag with a strap across his chest.

Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with relevant information to come forward. This includes those who may have CCTV, dashcam, doorbell, or mobile phone footage from the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to report it to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 780 of 21/07.