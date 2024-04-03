UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Major Makeover for Grade II Listed Hippodrome Endorsed by Council

Police Launch Extensive Search for Missing Teenager Jacob Crompton

Portslade Brawl Update: Eight People in Custody

easyJet Launches Nationwide Pilot Aptitude Test to Encourage Diversity in Aviation

McDonald’s Unveils New April Menu Featuring Biscoff Treats and More

Home SUSSEX Portslade Brawl Update: Eight People in Custody

Portslade Brawl Update: Eight People in Custody

written by Home of UK News in Picturesuknip247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
okf3fjurv34 1024x576

In a recent development in Portslade, Sussex Police have apprehended an additional three individuals following a violent altercation that took place on Station Road yesterday afternoon. The incident, which reportedly involved weapons, prompted a swift response from emergency services around 2:15 pm.

With these latest arrests, the total number of individuals taken into custody related to this case has risen to eight. Those arrested include two 19-year-olds, a 20-year-old, a 21-year-old, and two 23-year-olds, all from Brighton. Additionally, a 29-year-old from Worthing and a 30-year-old from Oldham have been detained. The charges they face include affray, violent disorder, and causing grievous bodily harm without intent.

A 24-year-old man from Norfolk, who sustained serious injuries during the incident, is currently receiving medical care in the hospital. Thankfully, his condition is reported as stable.

In the wake of this unsettling event, residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area as investigations continue. Authorities are urging anyone with information that could assist in the investigation to come forward. Information can be submitted through the police’s online form or by calling 101, referencing Operation Linden. T

Post Views: 24

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Similar Article To this

A 30-year-old man has been charged following an investigation into shoplifting reports in Thanet
Methamphetamine Use Reaches All-Time High in People Who Use Fentanyl with No Signs of Slowing
Seven suspected members of an organised crime group have been charged following a number of early-morning arrests
Detectives investigating the death of a man in West Kensington have named the victim of the shooting as they continue to appeal for information
Special Constabulary Drone Team help to detain a suspect following an incident near Tonbridge
Police Probre Incident involving children at Cornwall holiday park

READ NEXT:

Northamptonshire Police are currently looking for the public’s help to locate missing 17 year old Abbie Littlefair
The current Pandemic of Covid-19 may adversely affect your business
Sunak Vows to Push Forward with Rwanda Deportation Plan Despite Supreme Court Ruling
Gosport Crack Dealer Curtis Long Jailed for Possession of more than £40,000 of heroin & crack cocaine
A woman from Southampton has spoken out about her relief that she can enjoy Christmas without fear, knowing her ex-partner has been jailed for assaulting her
A county line dealer is starting a prison sentence after Tunbridge Wells officers arrested him
A criminal who conspired to launder money from victims of fraud has been jailed for five years
Breaking

Recall on Cavius 4002 / CV4002 Carbon Monoxide Alarm

PC Mahad Abdalla, Featured in BBC Documentary, Suspended from Duty
BBC Radio 2’s Love Songs is undergoing a significant transition following the passing of longtime host Steve Wright earlier this year
Investigation Launched After Possible Human Remains Found at Rowdown Fields, Croydon
Wiltshire Police Appeal for Witnesses Following Disorder in Swindon
Manhunt launched for Murderer who has Absconded from the Mental Health Facility
Man Charged with Murder After Fatal Stabbing in Colne
BreakingLONDON

Family Tributes for Victims of Fatal M25 Crash as Driver Pleads Guilty

Speeding Driver Found Guilty of Causing Death of Two ‘Twerking’ Friends in Battersea Crash
Appeal Launched to Trace Man Absconded from Mental Health Facility
29 Lives Lost in Tragic Istanbul Nightclub Fire: Cause Revealed
Tragedy Strikes in Istanbul as Fire Claims at Least 32 Lives at Nightclub Renovation Site
Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Eastbourne
Child Killed and Two Injured in Tragic School Shooting in Finland
UK and US Must Stop “Backsliding” on Support for Israel, Says Former Home Secretary Suella Braverman
London Underground Line Set to Close Later This Year for £2.9 Billion Upgrade
Breaking

Major Road Closure Following Collision Involving HGV and Car on A249 in Kent

Breaking

US Official Reports Havana Syndrome Symptoms After NATO Summit

Police Vehicles to Receive Blue Light Reservoir Refills Every 3 Months
Government Pilot to Introduce Tasers in Prisons as Violence Soars
Tyrell James stabbed Karl Stanislaus 38 times and inflicted 56 knife wounds about his head, neck, torso, upper limbs and leg, before leaving him for dead
Appeal after woman seriously injured in hit-and-run collision which also left son aged one hurt
Record Number of Migrants Cross English Channel in Small Boats, Surpassing Previous Highs
Police Pursuit Ends in Arrest After Lengthy Chase Across London
increase-1-1.png

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

A drug dealer has been convicted of murder after police linked him to a vehicle abandoned at the scene
Swindon Man Receives 18-Year Sentence for Raping Woman in Fake Taxi
Police Appeal After Attempted Jewellery Theft from Elderly Woman in Gravesend
Global Manhunt Underway for Suspected Hit Squad After Iranian Journalist Stabbed in London
Person Stabbed on Hackney Road, Police Shut Street for Investigation
A woman has been arrested after jewellery was stolen from a pensioner in Swanley
Breaking

Rock Legend Roger Daltrey Opens Up About Health and Age: “I’m on my way out”

Breaking

First Human Case of Bird Flu Detected After Contact with Infected Dairy Cattle

Breaking

Pedestrian Struck by Car Near Heathrow Airport, 5 London Buses Diverted

Breaking

Man Dies After Falling from Height in Earls Court

RECOMMENDED

The public’s help is sought to find a man reported missing near Folkestone
Hundreds of Migrants Cross the Channel Over Easter Weekend, Exceeding 5,000 This Year
Police Investigate Stabbing Incident in Wimbledon
Apple’s Upcoming iOS 18 Won’t Be Compatible with Certain iPhones… Is YOURS on the List?
Urgent Appeal Following Assault on 18-Year-Old Woman in Paisley
Police Arrest Teenager After Assault on Train
Breaking

Body Found in Search for Missing 19-Year-Old Lewis from Littlehampton

Breaking

Roof Fire in East Malling Prompted Response from Firefighters

Breaking

Investigation Launched After Stabbing Incident in Wimbledon

Breaking

Clapham Common Crash: Person Rushed to Hospital after Collision Between Cyclist and Car

Breaking

Easter Travel Nightmare Looms as Operation Brock Reinstated on M20

Breaking

Urgent ‘Do Not Eat Alert’ Issued: Magnum Classic Ice Creams Recalled Over Metal Contamination

Breaking

Boy Found in Critical Condition in River Thames

Breaking

Evan Gershkovich: One Year in Detention

Breaking

Two Charged Following Firearms Incident in Bolton

BreakingLONDON

Sir David Attenborough Returns with New BBC Series “Mammals”

Breaking

Man Found Dead in Car Submerged in River Thames in Battersea

Breaking

Emergency Services Respond to Person in Water Incident at Waterloo Bridge, London

BreakingLONDON

Police Appeal for Information Regarding Missing Woman from Lewisham

Breaking

Operation Brock Implemented in Dover: Police Assist with Traffic Management

BreakingLONDON

NatWest and RBS Announce Closure of 48 Branches in 2024

BreakingLONDON

EastEnders Star Cheryl Fergison Shares Ordeal of 24 Hours in A&E: “Complete Agony”

Breaking

Rock Legend Roger Daltrey Opens Up About Health and Age: “I’m on my way out”

Breaking

First Human Case of Bird Flu Detected After Contact with Infected Dairy Cattle

Top Stories

Breaking

Hundreds of Migrants Cross the Channel Over Easter Weekend, Exceeding 5,000 This Year

Breaking

Police Investigate Stabbing Incident in Wimbledon

Breaking

Apple’s Upcoming iOS 18 Won’t Be Compatible with Certain iPhones… Is YOURS on the List?

Breaking

Urgent Appeal Following Assault on 18-Year-Old Woman in Paisley

Breaking

Police Arrest Teenager After Assault on Train

Breaking

Appeal for Information Following Fatal Collision in Barnsley

Breaking

Appeal to Find Missing Man from the Isle of Sheppey

Breaking

Officers are appealing for information after multiple incidents of criminal damage occurred at three train stations overnight

Breaking

Major Driving Licence Update Introduced Today to Impact Motorists Amid DVLA and Post Office Agreement

Breaking

Pedestrian Hospitalised After Collision with Police Vehicle in Clapham

SUSSEX

RNLI and Coastguard Locates and Lost Dinghy

Breaking

Man Jailed Following Met Rape Investigation

Subscribe now to stay informed and visually engaged with the UK through the UK News In Pictures Newsletter. Thank you for being a part of our community

UK News in Pictures delivers instant news and picture coverage as the story unfold. Stay current with breaking stories thanks to this round-the-clock news service. Operating 24/7, it provides up-to-the-minute reporting on breaking news, community updates, and more, ensuring you’re always informed, wherever you are, every day of the week.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Envelope Rss

News

Menu

Edtior's Picks

Major Makeover for Grade II Listed Hippodrome Endorsed by Council
Police Launch Extensive Search for Missing Teenager Jacob Crompton
Portslade Brawl Update: Eight People in Custody

Useful Links

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.