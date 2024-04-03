Portslade Brawl Update: Eight People in Custody

In a recent development in Portslade, Sussex Police have apprehended an additional three individuals following a violent altercation that took place on Station Road yesterday afternoon. The incident, which reportedly involved weapons, prompted a swift response from emergency services around 2:15 pm.

With these latest arrests, the total number of individuals taken into custody related to this case has risen to eight. Those arrested include two 19-year-olds, a 20-year-old, a 21-year-old, and two 23-year-olds, all from Brighton. Additionally, a 29-year-old from Worthing and a 30-year-old from Oldham have been detained. The charges they face include affray, violent disorder, and causing grievous bodily harm without intent.

A 24-year-old man from Norfolk, who sustained serious injuries during the incident, is currently receiving medical care in the hospital. Thankfully, his condition is reported as stable.

In the wake of this unsettling event, residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area as investigations continue. Authorities are urging anyone with information that could assist in the investigation to come forward. Information can be submitted through the police’s online form or by calling 101, referencing Operation Linden. T