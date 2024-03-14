UK News in Pictures

Police Officers Charged After Tasering 93-Year-Old Dementia Sufferer

SUSSEX

Repeat Offender Ian Crockford Imprisoned for Child Abuse Images

Ian Crockford, a 52-year-old resident of Stone Lane in Salvington, has been imprisoned after being found in possession of numerous illegal child images. Previously convicted for child sex offences in 2019, Crockford was under an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) limiting his access to electronic devices and contact with vulnerable groups.

In March 2023, authorities received tips about Crockford’s continued illicit activities. Subsequent investigations revealed hundreds of indecent child images on his digital devices. Crockford was also implicated in distributing these images and providing guidance on child abuse to others.

Facing six counts related to the creation and distribution of indecent child images, one count of distributing an obscene article, and violation of his SHPO, Crockford admitted guilt at Worthing Magistrates Court on December 12, 2023. Released on court bail, he was soon found breaching bail terms by acquiring a new phone to engage in illegal communication with minors and possessing more child abuse images.

Re-arrested, Crockford faced additional charges, to which he pleaded guilty. On February 29, 2024, Lewes Crown Court sentenced him to a three-year prison term for his cumulative offences.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hitchcock, of West Sussex’s Paedophile Online Investigation Team (POLIT), said: “Sexual Harm Prevention Orders are so important to protect our victims and the community and our officers have shown hard work and dedication to catch Crockford. Offenders who are looking at breaching their orders will be punished, and this should serve as a warning.

“We carried out excellent work to relentlessly pursue this individual to keep children safe. Crockford is a dangerous individual who is now behind bars.”

