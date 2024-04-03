UK News in Pictures

Home SUSSEX Rescue Operation Unable to Save Dolphin at Pagham Beach

Rescue Operation Unable to Save Dolphin at Pagham Beach

In a heartfelt effort to save a stranded dolphin on Pagham Beach, the Littlehampton Coastguard teamed up with the British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) and local volunteers. Despite the collective endeavour to return the marine creature to its natural habitat, the outcome was sombre.

For several hours, dedicated members of the public alongside BDMLR volunteers worked tirelessly with the dolphin, trying to coax it back into the sea. The Coastguard was on hand to ensure the safety of both the volunteers and the onlooking public while providing essential support to the rescue operation.

However, as the day progressed, the situation grew increasingly grim. Despite the relentless efforts and the presence of a vet and marine medics, the dolphin could not be saved. Ultimately, the difficult decision was made to euthanize the animal to prevent further suffering.

This incident serves as a poignant reminder of the challenges faced in marine animal rescue. The Coastguard and BDMLR urge the public to report any stranded marine animals along the UK’s coast by calling 999, enabling a swift response to potentially save lives in future incidents.

UK News in Pictures delivers instant news and picture coverage as the story unfold. Stay current with breaking stories thanks to this round-the-clock news service. Operating 24/7, it provides up-to-the-minute reporting on breaking news, community updates, and more, ensuring you’re always informed, wherever you are, every day of the week.

