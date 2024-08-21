Serial Pharmacy Robber Jailed for 12 Years in Hastings

A 42-year-old man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison following a string of armed robberies at pharmacies across East Sussex. Michael Youssefi, of Seven Acre Close in St Leonards, was found guilty of three robberies and multiple charges related to the possession of a knife in public.

The first robbery occurred on May 9, 2022, when Youssefi entered the Day Lewis Pharmacy on Mount Pleasant Road in Hastings. With his face covered and brandishing a large kitchen knife, he threatened a pharmacist and demanded Oxycontin, a controlled drug. After being handed the drug, Youssefi fled the scene. However, officers found blood at the pharmacy, which later linked him to the crime.

Three days later, on May 12, Youssefi was arrested after his description matched that provided by witnesses. Although he denied involvement and was initially released on bail, forensic evidence later confirmed his participation in the robbery.

Despite being under investigation, Youssefi committed further crimes while on bail. On April 27, 2024, he attempted a robbery at Boots in Eastbourne Road, Pevensey. Armed with a knife, he forced his way into the dispensing area but fled empty-handed when witnesses intervened.

Later that day, Youssefi successfully robbed Kamsons Pharmacy on Victoria Drive in Eastbourne. After initially being refused, he threatened staff with the words, “Do you want a knife?” before being handed a box of Oxycodone. He fled the scene, but police swiftly linked him to the crime.

Youssefi was arrested the following day in Hastings. A search of his car revealed blister packs of Oxycodone, which matched those stolen from Kamsons Pharmacy. He was charged with robbery, attempted robbery, and possession of a knife in a public place.

Youssefi initially pleaded guilty to earlier offences in April 2024 and was awaiting sentencing when he committed the additional crimes. On June 18, he pleaded guilty to all outstanding charges at Lewes Crown Court. Finally, on August 5 at Hastings Crown Court, he was sentenced to 12 years in prison, bringing an end to his criminal activities.