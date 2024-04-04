Series of Vandalism Acts Strikes Vehicles Across Three Sussex Counties

Authorities are investigating a series of vehicle vandalism incidents across the border regions of West Sussex, Surrey, and Hampshire. On the morning of March 22, police were notified about smashed car windows in Fernhurst, with four reported cases, two more in Linchmere, and an additional incident in Haslemere, Surrey. These acts of vandalism appear to be connected.
In response, local police have increased patrols in the affected areas to ensure public safety. The police are urging witnesses or anyone with relevant information or video evidence to come forward and assist by contacting them online or calling 101, referencing case number 134 of 03/22.